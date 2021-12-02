What’s Worth Watching: ‘Queen of the Universe,’ ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’

Hold on to that wig, Eurovision, because “Queen of the Universe” is coming for your gig. For the most part, “Drag” and lip-syncing go hand in hand.

But in “Queen of the Universe” – a cross between “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “American Idol” – drag performers from all over the world will face off in a live singing competition.

A star-studded panel of judges in season one, including Leona Lewis, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage and Trixie Mattel, will guide the contestants on their way to becoming “Queen of the Universe.” “Queen of the Universe” is available on Paramount+.

‘Yellowstone’ (2021)

The Dutton family, owners of the Yellowstone/Dutton ranch for six going on seven generations, battle internal strife as they face off against rival land developers and a neighboring American Indian reservation. As tensions mount, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the current patriarch, knows his time is running out. Currently in its fourth season, “Yellowstone” is available on Paramount+.

‘The Power of the Dog’ (2021)

Based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, “The Power of the Dog” follows a family of ranchers in mid-1920’s Montana. During a cattle drive, Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), hardened and distrusting, and his more compassionate brother George (Jesse Plemons) meet Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst), a recently widowed inn owner.

George quickly forms an attachment to Rose and proposes marriage. Rose and her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) move into the Burbank family home. Phil, opposed to the marriage from the beginning, antagonizes Peter for his supposed weakness and suspects Rose’s motives for marrying George when she asks for money to send Peter to college.

But appearances, it turns out, aren’t everything. Directed by Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” is available on Netflix.