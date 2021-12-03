Giving the gift of green:  Enjoy our annual holiday shopping guide 

By Kate A. Miner EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

Whether shopping for yourself or your favorite canna-enthusiast, everybody deserves a green holiday!

My first recommendation for ‘green gifts’ is to start local. Ask your friendly neighborhood budtender to recommend their latest flower or new edibles and stick to growers nearby. If you’re shopping for others, use Leafly.com and search strains by “Feelings.” This filter can give you recommendations based on someone’s personality and preferences. For example, you can choose a strain that “adds feelings” (like energy or creativity) and/or “avoids feelings” (like dry eyes or paranoia).

When it comes to finding other creative ideas, we’ve got you covered. From stocking stuffers to more luxury options, we have suggestions for lots of lifestyles and budgets. We also have a very special extended version of this guide at www.evercannabis.com!

Stocking stuffers

Papers + Ink Custom-Printed Organic Rolling Papers Kits

https://papersandink.com/collections/custom-printed-organic-rolling-papers

Intriguing, artsy and unique – these dreamy rolling papers are designs with everything from secret notes and maps to animal and paisley prints. A fun and inventive website, Papers + Ink provides DIY tutorials, stocking-stuffer worthy supplies and vintage-style ashtrays.

Foria Botanical Vape Pen with CBD

https://www.foriawellness.com/products/intimacy-vape-pen

For those who want the chill of a vape, without the high of THC, this product is luxurious, and a personal favorite. The pen itself is gorgeous and works exceptionally well (I love the leaf that lights up on the bottom). The blend of organic botanicals includes peppermint and ginger, and a broad-spectrum CBD that can “enhance intimacy in the bedroom,” but I also enjoy it before yoga, after a massage or just before bed.

Boy Smells Best Buds Candles

https://boysmells.com/

Want to take a mental ride down the old town road? Cowboy Kush is one of four cannabis scents available from Boy Smells featuring earthy aromas, like suede and spice saffron. They come nicely packaged in full-sized or votive sets, or as singles.

Ganja gadgets

Blazy Susan Rolling Tray

https://blazysusan.com/product-category/blazy-susans

These retro-style rolling trays feature small compartments for every type of accessory including lighters, pre rolls, bangers, even cell phones! Built by smokers for smokers, this homeware accessory will not disappoint. Quality is top notch and comes in a variety of colors. If you’re crafty, you can even get an unfinished tray to create a totally personalized gift. Give it a spin – your coffee table will never be the same!

Banana Boys OG OTTO Grinder

https://bananabros.com/products/otto

The OTTO grinds, fills and rolls your favorite herb with just the push of a button. Engineered to offer advanced technology in an easy-to-use, sleek design, the blades automatically adjust pressure, speed and direction to deliver the perfect grind. We gave it a go and found it made perfect cones in seconds.

SensiBox by Spiced UP

https://www.cratejoy.com/subscription-box/sensi-box/

Can’t decide on the right gift? Get a subscription to a box of goodies. SensiBox acts like your personal shopper, sending unique and quality cannabis-themed essentials each month. No need to go to the head shop, SensiBox sends cool stuff with themes like the Stoney Babe Box and Hippie Butler. Many

include artsy bongs and fun toys.

For serious connoisseurs

Bespoke Post

https://www.bespokepost.com/

Bespoke Post has a fantastic selection of “smoking tools” that can’t be beat. Find things like flax rolling papers (that come in wood boxes), helping you roll better and fight deforestation.

You will also enjoy cool stash boxes, smoking cones, pouches, lighters, trays and 24k gold rolling papers. Everything is luxurious and highbrow. My favorite is the Cube Walnut Locking Cannabis Humidor.

“High on Design”

https://us.gestalten.com/products/high-on-design-cannabis-culture

Your favorite new coffee table book, “High on Design” showcases new brands, designs, and the creators behind the cannabis revolution. Your guide to the best brands, the most stylish dispensaries, the slickest products and the most creative entrepreneurs in a beautiful, full color, hardcover edition.

Stündenglass Gravity Hookah

https://stundenglass.com/products/stundenglass-gravity-hookah

For those who want to go over the top, the Gravity Hookah is a 360-degree rotating glass hookah that generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, using opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity.

It includes an aluminum hookah bowl kit and glass liner, but can also connect to any smoking or vaporization device. A silicone hose provides contactless consumption. It’s durable, futuristic in design and superb in function.