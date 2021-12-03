Idaho legislator appointed as Blaine County commissioner

By Kelcie </p><p>Moseley-Morris Idaho Capital Sun

Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, has been appointed to the Blaine County Commission by Gov. Brad Little, vacating her seat in the Idaho Legislature, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Davis, 49, was serving her second term in the Legislature. She replaces Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg, who is stepping away from the position at the end of this month, the release said. Her term as commissioner will begin in January and end in January 2023.

Davis has won seven Paralympic Games medals in alpine skiing and cycling, including three gold medals in 2012. She is also active in the Paralympic community, including as a member of the International Paralympic Committee Governing Board.

Little will appoint Davis’ legislative replacement for District 26, which includes Blaine, Lincoln, Camas and Gooding counties, before the next legislative session begins on Jan. 10.