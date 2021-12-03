Moscow police recover 17 firearms that were reportedly stolen from Pullman home
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 3, 2021
Officers discovered 17 stolen firearms during a search of a Moscow, Idaho, home Tuesday night.
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report Sunday of a burglary at a residence south of Pullman in which tools and a large number of firearms were stolen, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.
Deputies later obtained surveillance photos of a suspicious vehicle at the residence a day after the original burglary had been reported, the post stated.
Investigators identified the vehicle and a suspect believed to be involved and a search warrant of a Moscow residence was granted.
The Moscow Police Department served the search warrant Tuesday night at the residence, which lead to the discovery of 17 of the stolen firearms. After further investigation, the identity of at least one other person involved and the possible location of several other firearms from that burglary have been identified, the post said.
This investigation is ongoing and multiple charges are expected.
