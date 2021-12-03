Report: UW men’s basketball game vs. No. 5 UCLA canceled due to COVID-19

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

The Washington men’s basketball team will miss a second straight game and suffer its first Pac-12 defeat due to COVID-19 developments within the program.

The Huskies will not host No. 5-ranked UCLA on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena and will forfeit the game in accordance to Pac-12 guidelines.

Washington has seven players and coaches in COVID-19 protocols, according to a Los Angeles Times report that cited an anonymous source.

UW’s coronavirus outbreak wiped out the team’s Pac-12 opener at No. 11 Arizona on Thursday.

The Huskies announced Friday the Arizona game will be rescheduled for Jan. 25, 2022 at McKale Center. However, UW was unable to find a mutually agreeable date with UCLA to play its game, which results in the Huskies first Pac-12 defeat.

Before the season, the Pac-12 announced teams unable to play because of the virus would have to forfeit those games.

Washington (4-4, 0-1 Pac-12) has not played since falling 82-74 against Winthrop last Saturday. UW’s next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at No. 3 Gonzaga.