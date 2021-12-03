The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Pacific NW

SCRAPS closed to the public and limiting new animals after two asymptomatic dogs die from bacterial infection

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 3, 2021

A bacterial infection that killed two dogs at SCRAPS has led the Spokane animal service to close its doors for two weeks and limit the intake of stray pets. (courtesy)
By Alayna Shulman The Spokesman-Review

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service is temporarily closing its doors to the public and limiting intake of stray pets after the sudden and unexpected deaths of two dogs from a bacterial infection.

The closure starting Friday was spurred by test results received that day that indicated streptococcus zooepidemicus was present at SCRAPS, the county said in a news release.

The two dogs that died had no symptoms, but sick dogs may exhibit coughing, nasal discharge, fever and retching that can look like vomiting. The bacteria can spread through the air, as well as through bodily fluids and contaminated surfaces.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the dogs got sick or when they died.

SCRAPS is treating all its animals with preventive antibiotics, and is contacting the owners of any pets who recently left the facility.

While the shelter isn’t banning the intake of new animals, SCRAPS “kindly requests the community’s assistance in reducing animal intake to the shelter as much as possible.”

“SCRAPS will continue to take in Spokane County’s stray animals when absolutely necessary but is also asking that individuals who find healthy, stray dogs to please hold on to them to prevent potential exposure while looking for their guardians,” the press release says.

Staff will be on-site to help with intake while the facility remains closed to the public, which is expected to last two weeks.

For more information, contact SCRAPS at 509-477-2532 or SCRAPS@spokanecounty.org.

