Spokane plans on cross country ski trail grooming
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 3, 2021
The Spokane Parks and Recreation Department will groom cross country ski trails this year, snow permitting.
Grooming will take place at Indian Canyon Golf Course with trailhead access at Whittier Park (3500 W Hartson Ave.) on the corner of West Hartson Avenue and South H Street.
The city will also groom at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex soccer fields, and a 5- to 7-mile trail at Riverside State Park, starting at the Seven Mile Trailhead parking lot.
The Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, in partnership with Wheelsport and Spokane’s Original Fatbike Association (SOFA), will groom fat bike trails starting from the Deep Creek, Marchand and Wilbur Trailheads in Riverside State Park.
