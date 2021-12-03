The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Spokane plans on cross country ski trail grooming

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 3, 2021

Top right: A wave of skiers take off during the 40th annual Spokane Langlauf cross country ski race at the Mt. Spokane Cross-Country Ski Park on Feb. 9, 2020. The all-ages 10k is a timed race, now open to adaptive skiers, and follows what has become the traditional course near Selkirk Lodge. (Libby Kamrowski)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Spokane Parks and Recreation Department will groom cross country ski trails this year, snow permitting.

Grooming will take place at Indian Canyon Golf Course with trailhead access at Whittier Park (3500 W Hartson Ave.) on the corner of West Hartson Avenue and South H Street.

The city will also groom at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex soccer fields, and a 5- to 7-mile trail at Riverside State Park, starting at the Seven Mile Trailhead parking lot.

The Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, in partnership with Wheelsport and Spokane’s Original Fatbike Association (SOFA), will groom fat bike trails starting from the Deep Creek, Marchand and Wilbur Trailheads in Riverside State Park.

