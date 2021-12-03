The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 35° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher announces he’s cancer-free after diagnosis in June

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 3, 2021

U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher is seen in his Washington, D.C. office in this January 2020 photo. Fulcher announced Friday that his treatment for renal cancer had been successful.  (TYLER TJOMSLAND/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher is seen in his Washington, D.C. office in this January 2020 photo. Fulcher announced Friday that his treatment for renal cancer had been successful.  (TYLER TJOMSLAND/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher announced on Facebook on Friday that he was free of the renal cancer he was diagnosed with in June.

“Since being diagnosed with renal cancer 6 months ago, I’ve undergone surgery and an aggressive chemotherapy regimen,” the Idaho Republican posted Friday morning.

Fulcher, who is in the first year of his second term in Congress, thanked supporters for their “prayer, encouragement, and support.”

He also thanked the nurses and doctors that oversaw his treatment.

“God allowed this harrowing experience in my life to learn and be a better person while providing some perspective,” Fulcher wrote.

Fulcher, 59, was first elected to Congress in 2018, after serving two terms as a state senator and running unsuccessfully for Idaho governor in 2014. He serves on the committees on Natural Resources and Education and Labor.

According to the government transparency group GovTrack, Fulcher missed 30 votes in Congress between April and June of this year, but just six since then.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Nation/World