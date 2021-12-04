Difference makers: Jaden Shackelford, JD Davison guide Alabama past Gonzaga
UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 4, 2021
DIFFERENCE MAKERS
Alabama junior Jaden Shackelford hurt the Zags throughout, especially with a 20-point first half that put the Crimson Tide in control. The 6-foot-3 guard hit 6 of 8 3-pointers – equaling the Battle in Seattle record established by UConn’s A.J. Price – and 10 of 16 shots, including a couple of tough finishes in the lane at key moments in the second half. He finished with a game-high 28 points, a team-high nine rebounds and two assists.
Freshman guard JD Davison stung Gonzaga for 20 points in just 26 minutes. The athletic 6-3 guard hit the biggest shot of the game – a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:35 left that bumped Alabama’s lead to 79-72. Davison made 4 of 6 3s and 6 of 10 shots and all four of his free throws. He added five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
TURNING POINT
Gonzaga battled back in the second half, cutting the deficit to 76-72 with 5:25 remaining, but Alabama, as it did most of the game, answered with a spurt. JD Davison led this one, nailing a 3-pointer to slow Gonzaga’s momentum and turn the volume down from a packed arena. A few possessions later, Davison picked off a pass and raced in for a dunk. He also made two free throws to hike Alabama’s lead to 86-72.
