NO. 16 ALABAMA 91, NO. 3 GONZAGA 82
UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 4, 2021
No. 16 Alabama 91, No. 3 Gonzaga 82
FG FT Reb
ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gary 17 2-8 2-2 1-2 1 4 7
Bediako 22 3-4 1-4 2-8 1 4 7
Ellis 29 1-5 2-3 1-4 2 3 4
Jah.Quinerly 31 6-17 4-4 0-2 6 2 17
Shackelford 38 10-16 2-3 0-9 2 1 28
Davison 27 6-10 4-4 1-5 3 1 20
Miles 19 2-9 0-0 2-4 0 4 5
Gurley 16 1-3 1-2 2-5 0 4 3
Ambrose-Hylton1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 31-72 16-22 9-39 15 24 91
Percentages: FG .431, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Shackelford 6-8, Davison 4-6, Gary 1-5, Jah.Quinerly 1-5, Miles 1-5, Gurley 0-1, Ellis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bediako 6, Gurley 2, Gary). Turnovers: 12 (Davison 4, Jah.Quinerly 4, Shackelford 3, Miles). Steals: 7 (Bediako 2, Miles 2, Davison, Gary, Jah.Quinerly). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 22 3-9 4-7 2-11 2 1 10
Timme 35 10-19 3-8 3-10 4 1 23
Bolton 30 3-10 0-0 1-3 3 4 9
Nembhard 36 2-7 0-1 1-2 4 3 4
Strawther 27 4-12 2-3 1-5 0 1 13
Hickman 20 2-4 3-4 0-2 1 1 9
Watson 19 4-4 1-2 3-4 2 3 10
Sallis 11 2-2 0-0 1-2 1 1 4
Totals 200 30-67 13-25 12-39 17 15 82
Percentages: FG .448, FT .520. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Bolton 3-6, Strawther 3-7, Hickman 2-3, Watson 1-1, Nembhard 0-2, Holmgren 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Holmgren 4, Timme 2, Nembhard, Strawther, Watson). Turnovers: 12 (Nembhard 3, Timme 3, Sallis 2, Strawther 2, Bolton, Watson). Steals: 6 (Nembhard 3, Strawther 2, Watson). Technical Fouls: None.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.