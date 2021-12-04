Now seeking submissions for Black History Month symposium Feb. 16

The Spokesman-Review

The Spokesman-Review

The Northwest Passages Book Club in February will host a symposium to celebrate art created by high school students in honor of Black History Month.

The book club, in collaboration with the Black Lens, is accepting Black art in all mediums that examines, expands and celebrates the authenticity and creativity that lies within the Black experience. Push the boundaries. Interview the quiet voices in your head. Be true to the sides you don’t always feel safe enough to show.

We welcome innovative pieces that showcase the beautiful nuances of human experiences. The symposium will center on Black culture, traditions and youth while highlighting the range within Black livelihood.

High school students who are descendants of the African diaspora are eligible to submit. Juniors and seniors are strongly encouraged to participate. We are accepting submissions now through Jan. 15.

Pieces selected for the symposium will have a chance to be performed or displayed during the Northwest Passages Black History Month event Feb. 16. Details will be available closer to the event’s date. Northwest Passages is a project of The Spokesman-Review.

Submission guidelines

All submissions should be emailed to SpokaneBlackStories@spokesman.com. Along with the submission, include a third-person bio with the title of the piece, your pronouns, personal interests and other things we should know about you. We like weird stuff, so have fun.

Label all submissions with the subject line of Last Name – BHM Symposium – Genre. Example: Dodd – BHM Symposium – Nonfiction. Written submissions may be revised for grammar and clarity. Submissions that cannot be opened will not be eligible.

Essays and stories: Less than 1,500 words, and submissions can be nonfiction or fiction in any literary genre. Submit in .docx, .doc or .pdf.

Poems: Less than 20 lines. All types of poems are acceptable. Submit in .docx, .doc or .pdf.

Art: Limited to three pieces per submission. Make sure all art is accessible in .pdf, .jpg or .png format.

Video and film: All videos must be less than two minutes. Attach the video title, your name and the high school you attend in a three-second post or pre-credits. Submissions must use the .mp4 video format.