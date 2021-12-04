One person hospitalized after shooting in north Spokane on Saturday evening
UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 5, 2021
A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night in north Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Officers responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m. on East Sanson Avenue, just north of the NorthTown Mall. Spokane Police Department Officer Jay Tanascu said Saturday night he did not know the extent of the individual’s injuries or if anyone had been arrested.
The 911 caller reported to police that her friend had been shot and “was in and out of consciousness,” according to a police department news release on Sunday. The news release identified the person’s injuries as life-threatening.
Tanascu said he was unsure exactly where the shooting happened but officers were called to East Sanson Avenue.
The police’s Major Crimes Unit was on its way to the scene as of about 9:30 p.m.
The police department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 2021-20208036.
