Spokane police: Pedestrian hospitalized after he was struck, dragged two blocks by a vehicle

A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after he was struck and dragged for approximately two city blocks by what witnesses described as a dark SUV, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police officers were dispatched around 2 p.m. to East Ermina Avenue and North Perry Street upon reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Police said witnesses told 911 operators the suspect vehicle fled and continued south on North Perry Street before officers arrived at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the police department. The investigation is ongoing.