Spokane police: Pedestrian hospitalized after he was struck, dragged two blocks by a vehicle
UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 4, 2021
A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after he was struck and dragged for approximately two city blocks by what witnesses described as a dark SUV, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Police officers were dispatched around 2 p.m. to East Ermina Avenue and North Perry Street upon reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Police said witnesses told 911 operators the suspect vehicle fled and continued south on North Perry Street before officers arrived at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the police department. The investigation is ongoing.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.