State football: Almira/Coulee-Hartline wins 1B championship; Parker Roberts, Grady Murray score three times apiece

Almira/Coulee-Hartline staked a claim to the 1B throne earlier this season when it knocked off league rival and two-time defending state champion Odessa in its regular-season matchup.

Now, following a dominant run in the playoffs, the Warriors stand alone.

Parker Roberts scored three touchdowns, including runs of 67 and 62 yards in the first half, and ACH downed Quilcene 50-20 in the State 1B championship game at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma on Saturday.

Roberts finished with 157 rushing on five carries.

ACH outscored its three state playoff opponents 164-68.

“Just real proud of the kids,” ACH coach Brandon Walsh said. “After the last couple of years, the way life’s been the past two years for these kids, it’s a pretty special way for them, especially the older kids, to finish their careers.”

ACH has won three of the last six State 1B titles, having won previously in 2015 and ’17.

“We’re proud of what we’re doing here,” Walsh said. “A game like this is not won just on today. It’s won with a ton of effort in the offseason in the weight room and those kind of things.

“It’s fun as a coach to have sustainable success because you have great kids that have bought into that.”

Grady Murray had two touchdown catches from Dane Isaak and a punt return score. Isaak ended with three TD passes and a scoring run.

Quilcene’s Bishop Budnek had touchdown runs of 55 and 3 yards in the fourth quarter after ACH went up 50-6. Budnek finished with 139 yards on 19 carries.

“Our kids played great,” Walsh said. “We knew that we needed to play great today to win a title. The Budnek kid is a stud. He’s a load. Our kids were just up for the challenge.”

Quilcene’s opening drive ended in a turnover on downs at the ACH 22 and Roberts burst up the middle for a 67-yard score. The Warriors recovered an onside kick at the 38, then Isaak hit Murray from 27 yards to make it 14-0.

After forcing a punt, ACH made it 22-0 on Roberts’ 62-yard run.

“Early on they were just zoning us, trying to take away Isaak and Murray and they did a decent job of it,” Walsh said. “Our third option, which is as good as the best kid on a lot of teams, Parker Roberts, he took over there early and kind of opened things up for us.”

Another failed fourth-down attempt at the ACH 19 resulted in Murray’s 81-yard catch-and-run with a minute and a half left in the first half.

A three-and-out forced Quilcene to punt, and Murray took the kick 68 yards for another score and a 36-0 lead at intermission.

Roberts added a 25-yard touchdown reception and Isaak had a 27-yard TD run in the second half, most of which was played under a running clock.

Murray finished with three catches for 137 yards.

Isaak carried 13 times for 99 yards and becomes the third family member to quarterback ACH to a state title, joining his brother Dallas (2015) and cousin Maguire (2017).

Box scoreQuilcene: 0-0-6-14

ACH: 14-22-8-6

ACH–Parker Roberts 68 run (Isaak run)

ACH–Grady Murray 27 pass from Dane Isaak (pass fail)

ACH–Roberts 62 run (Murray from Isaak)

ACH–Murray 81 pass from Issak (Isaak run)

ACH–Murray 69 punt return (pass fail)

ACH–Roberts 25 pass from Isaak (Pitts run)

QUI–Ashton Johnston 29 pass from Nathan Kieffer (run fail)

ACH–Isaak 27 run (run fail)

QUI–Bishop Budnek 55 run (Reimann kick)

QUI–Budnek 2 run (Reimann kick) 50-20