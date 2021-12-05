1 dead in Medford after plane crashes into parking lot near airport

By Andrew Theen Oregonian Oregonian

An airplane crashed into a parking lot adjacent to a car dealership in Medford on Sunday night, killing at least one person.

Medford Police and fire officials responded to the plane crash at 4:52 p.m., officers said in a statement. The plane involved was reportedly a nine-passenger propeller plane. The plane struck a lot adjacent to Airport Chevrolet, a car dealership just south of the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport.

Police said they don’t believe anyone was injured on the ground or near the crash site. Authorities said “initial information” points to one person onboard the plan, but they couldn’t confirm that.

Medford police did not immediately respond to questions.