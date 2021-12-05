The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Snow 28° Snow
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

1 dead in Medford after plane crashes into parking lot near airport

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 5, 2021

By Andrew Theen Oregonian Oregonian

An airplane crashed into a parking lot adjacent to a car dealership in Medford on Sunday night, killing at least one person.

Medford Police and fire officials responded to the plane crash at 4:52 p.m., officers said in a statement. The plane involved was reportedly a nine-passenger propeller plane. The plane struck a lot adjacent to Airport Chevrolet, a car dealership just south of the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport.

Police said they don’t believe anyone was injured on the ground or near the crash site. Authorities said “initial information” points to one person onboard the plan, but they couldn’t confirm that.

Medford police did not immediately respond to questions.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW