News >  Pacific NW

Car strikes tent, kills man at Portland highway offramp

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 5, 2021

Associated Press

PORTLAND (AP) — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Portland after a car struck his tent near an offramp for an interstate highway, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said a woman driving a Honda sedan left the roadway at an offramp along Interstate 205 and struck the tent with the man inside. The accident occurred just after 3 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead and the driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

The offramp was closed as a police crash team investigated.

