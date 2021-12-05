Car strikes tent, kills man at Portland highway offramp
UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 5, 2021
PORTLAND (AP) — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Portland after a car struck his tent near an offramp for an interstate highway, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau said a woman driving a Honda sedan left the roadway at an offramp along Interstate 205 and struck the tent with the man inside. The accident occurred just after 3 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead and the driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.
The offramp was closed as a police crash team investigated.
