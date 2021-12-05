Seattle Kraken players take in view from Climate Pledge Arena seats, in attendance for the Battle in Seattle

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Sporting a red beanie and exuding more energy than his entire row combined, Branon Tanev – or Turbo as he is so aptly nicknamed – was in attendance for the ‘Battle in Seattle’ between No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 16 Alabama in Climate Pledge Arena.

Tanev, the left wing for the Seattle Kraken, was a spectator for the first time inside of Climate Pledge, where he is usually seen gliding and outhustling opposing NHL skaters to the puck and crushing them against the boards.

He has seen a few NBA games, but it was the first high-talent college basketball game he has watched in person.

The 2021 expansion pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins was with five other Kraken teammates, absorbing the energy a few rows back from the action on the court.

“It’s awesome, I mean the city of Seattle is a great sports town and we’re seeing it once again,” Tanev said. “It is an unbelievable crowd, good to be a part of it.”

It was the first time in almost six years that the site of old Key Arena has had this level of men’s basketball talent to help rattle the six-decade old roof stationed atop the new bones of Climate Pledge.

The 29-year-old forward is from Toronto, Ontario – coming from the same providence as three players on the court from the Bulldog and the Crimson Tide combined roster.

GU’s Andrew Nembhard is from Aurora, while AU has Charles Bediako from Brampton, and Keon Ambrose-Hylton is also from Toronto.

Tanev was fired up to see fellow Canadians contributing to two top-25 programs.

“We have a few great players in the NBA, it is great to see a couple Canucks in here playing basketball,” Tanev said.

The six Kraken were cheering for the Bulldogs, joining the over 18,000 fans in the arena mostly supporting the cross-state Zags.

When asked about his favorite player – excluding his countrymen – Tanev said he is a fan of top-ranked recruit Chet Holmgren.

“He’s a great player and looking forward to watching him more,” Tanev said.

It may be a coincidence that Holmgren’s home state of Minnesota is nicknamed ‘The State of Hockey.’