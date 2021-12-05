Shopping local: Our gift guide for the holiday season focuses on Spokane

By Features Staff

Compiled by The Spokesman-Review Features Department

The holiday season is upon us, and if there’s one lesson we’ve learned living in a pandemic, it’s to plan ahead – that includes grocery shopping, prescriptions, travel, entertainment and buying gifts for loved ones.

Here are Spokane-centric holiday gift ideas by The Spokesman-Review’s Features staff. It’s especially nice to keep in mind and support Spokane businesses and one another this time of year.

Local artists and art: There is so much to choose from among the Inland Northwest’s talented artists – jewelry, paintings, pottery, prints and textiles. Some options: Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington St., (509) 327-6920, potteryplaceplus.com; New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., (509) 413-9101, manicmoonandmore.com; and Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., (509) 838-4999, avenuewestgallery.org. Also, the Spokane Art School has its annual “Ornament and Small Work Show.” Check it out at 811 W. Garland Ave. and spokaneartschool.net.

From Here: This retail store in River Park Square features items created by Spokane artists and benefits the nonprofit Terrain. From Here offers jewelry, books and journals, clothing, accessories, home goods, wall art, bath and body supplies, food and drink items, pet goods and items for children. Online at fromherespokane.com, the brick-and-mortar location is at 808 W. Main Ave., Suite 251, (509) 808-2943. Bonus: Terrain just launched a local clothing line, Terrain X, available at From Here.

Simply Northwest: This shop has locally made gifts as well as Pacific Northwest-centric items. Local examples include Dandles Candles, Priest Valley Natural Honey and Mount St. Helens Pottery. Two bestselling food gifts are Simply Soft Peanut Brittle and Grandma Rubin’s peppernuts (like gingersnaps), baked in a commercial kitchen above the shop. Staff makes custom gift baskets and offers premade ones. The store delivers locally and ships nationwide at simplynorthwest.com. 11806 E. Sprague Ave., (509) 927-8206

The Great PNW: This Spokane-based apparel company makes popular Northwest-themed clothing while recently adding a collaboration with the Seattle Seahawks Pro Shop. Among various collections, you’ll find T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, hats and stickers. Order at thegreatpnw.com. Atticus Coffee & Gifts downtown stocks some regular PNW attire, but not the Seahawks items. Football fan items also are at the Seattle Seahawks Pro Shop.

J.T. Greathouse’s “The Hand of the Sun King”: The first installment of local author J.T. Greathouse’s debut fantasy trilogy, “The Hand of the Sun King,” is now available. Wen Alder is close to taking the Imperial examinations, the first step to becoming Hand of the Emperor and learning to wield the Empire’s legitimate magic. Alder’s path will take him from lowly student to Empire sorcerer, force him to choose between his country and his family and lead him toward uncovering the truth. $17.99 at Auntie’s Bookstore and Wishing Tree Books.

Earl Grey from Revival Tea Co.: As a lifelong tea drinker, I have tried my fair share of breakfast blends and other assorted teas. But the best Earl Grey I’ve ever tried is from Spokane’s very own Revival Tea Co. Alongside the legendary Earl Grey, Revival also sells various other black, green, red, white and even blue teas, either in bags or loose leaf. Earl Grey, 24-count tea bags: $12.99 at revivalteacompany.com.

Mt. Spokane/Schweitzer season pass: If you’re feeling particularly generous this year, consider treating your favorite winter athlete to a season pass at one of our region’s ski mountains. Prices vary depending on age and timing, but good news: If you’re buying for a “young adult” (ages 18-25), the $1,299 “late” price tag at Schweitzer drops to $699. Midweek passes for Mt. Spokane for $479 are available at mtspokane.com/season-passes. Schweitzer passes at multiple levels are available at schweitzer.com.

“The Us Journal”: Spokane author Eileen Grimes wanted opportunities for intentional time with her children. She recently launched her first book, “The Us Journal,” with 144 pages of interactive prompts aimed at ages 5-9 for a parent and child to reflect on together. Look for the $17 book at Wishing Tree Books in the Perry District, or order online through Auntie’s Bookstore, her website lovedasyouare.com, Amazon, bookshop.org and Collective Book Studio.

Craig Goodwin Photography: Grab this local photographer’s notecards, prints and calendar from retail outlets or online. Goodwin is among regional photographers who capture Spokane’s iconic images from downtown to Mt. Spokane Vista House under the stars. Check out his website or listed outlets: Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington, Atticus Coffee & Gifts, 222 N. Howard, Museum of Arts and Culture Gift Shop, 2316 W. First Ave., Bloem.Flowers.Chocolates.Paperie in River Park Square and Wonders of the World, 621 W. Mallon.

Cooking classes at Wanderlust Delicato: If you’re looking for a more experiential gift, consider a cooking class. Wanderlust Delicato offers classes recommended for families, anniversary/birthday/wedding parties and even corporate team building. With a wide range of menu options, pricing starts at $25 per person. Upcoming classes include Italian Sunday Supper, Indian Cuisine and a demonstration with chef Aaron Fish, with a menu to be announced. For more information, go to wanderlustdelicato.com.

4000 Holes: There’s nothing like opening an album. Ah, the scent of new vinyl. It’s almost intoxicating! It’s the perfect gift for audiophiles. The place for vinyl, CDs and music conversation is Monroe Street’s 4000 Holes. Spokane’s oldest operating record store, which has been open since the days of hair metal, is owned by local institution Bob Gallagher. Want to talk about classic rockers who played the old Barn? Gallagher was there, and he’ll happily reminisce. 4000 Holes, 1610 N. Monroe St., (509) 325-1914.

Outlaw Woman: Unique is always cool. Check out the one-of-a-kind items at the Garland District’s Outlaw Woman. Tamra Brannan oversees a team of artisans who create jewelry from scrap metal and leather goods. The cool, unusual items make for memorable presents. Outlaw Woman, 1720 N. Ash St., (509) 879-5808, outlawwoman.com

Garland Theater: At this time last year, it looked like Katherine Fritchie was going to sell the Garland Theater. However, the classic venue has survived. It’s such a great experience grabbing a libation at the cocktail bar and then munching on popcorn while revisiting a classic film. Garland Theater gift certificates are a great way to encourage folks to go back to the theater. And check out the Totally Tubular Tuesdays lineup. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave., (509) 327-2509, garlandtheater.com

Giant Nerd Books: Dive into a stack of books at Giant Nerd Books. Nathan Huston, the towering owner, is a bibliophile who will help you with whatever you’re looking for whether it’s compelling fiction or a fascinating biography. You can spend hours figuring out what book you’ll get lost in at Giant Nerd. Giant Nerd Books, 607 W. Garland Ave., (509) 868-0420, giantnerdbooks.com

Domini Sandwiches: The grub served at Domini Sandwiches is a cut above. The tuna with Swiss on rye is one of the best sandwiches in town, followed by pastrami and Swiss on French bread. Have delicious popcorn and soup with your sandwich. A gift card with a note about the delicious pickles would be very thoughtful. Domini Sandwiches, 703 W. Sprague Ave., (509) 747-2324, dominispokane.com

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Northern Quest is for anyone who wants to get away without leaving town. An overnight stay while experiencing Masselow’s Steakhouse – $70 for a three-course dinner – should help recharge anyone’s battery. Relax in the spa, catch a show and hit the casino. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, (877) 871-6772, northernquest.com

Restaurant gift cards: Gift cards can be thought of as impersonal, but, in this pandemic era, let’s think of them as practical and flexible. With that in mind, treat loved ones to a morning, afternoon or night out away from the kitchen. There are many great new restaurants for dining: Vieux Carre, Zona Blanca, Baba, Wooden City and Tavolata are just a handful. Classic establishments, too: Clinkerdagger, Park Lodge, Luna, Rusty Moose, Candle in the Woods, Italia Trattoria, Churchill’s Steakhouse, Bangkok Thai, and the list goes on.

Business gift cards: Think local, support local. Rind and Wheat. Blissful Whisk. Breauxdoo Bakery. Scoop. NorthSide Candle Co. Goblin Pottery. Fringe & Fray. Boo Radley’s. Atticus Coffee & Gifts. Spiceology. Markets at the Wonder Building and the Pavilion at Riverfront are great options when looking for local gifts. And anything by Chris Bovey – calendars, prints, posters and more.

Grocery gift cards: Do you have a single friend – young or old – who might be struggling financially or from loneliness? Everyone needs groceries, buys groceries and appreciates groceries, and it’s a thoughtful gift. Rosauers, Sonnenberg’s Market & Deli and Rocket Market keep it local.

Event tickets: Give the gift of sports, movies, the Spokane Symphony, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, Spokane Civic Theatre, axe-throwing, crafts and so much more. Who wouldn’t love tickets and a night on the town?

And, finally, give the gift of time. Spend time with family and friends. Catch up over beer, wine and cocktails. Go for a walk, hike or bicycle ride. Enjoy all the wonderful things Spokane and the area have to offer. And have a happy and safe holiday season.