The Dirt: 5.11 Tactical opening retail store in Spokane Valley; Jersey Mike’s Subs planning location in Airway Heights

Irvine, California-based 5.11 Tactical is opening a retail store in Spokane Valley, its first location in the state.

The apparel brand recently submitted a permit application with the city to renovate a 5,490-square-foot space in a commercial building at 4808 E. Sprague Ave., Suite 203. The building is also occupied by T-Mobile and Teacher’s World.

Goodale & Barbieri Co. confirmed in an announcement last month it had leased space in the East Sprague Center to the apparel brand.

The store is expected to open in March, Aaron Browning, director of development for 5.11 Tactical, said in an email.

The decision to expand 5.11 Tactical to Spokane Valley was prompted by customer demand, Browning said.

5.11 Tactical offers a variety of outdoor clothing, footwear, uniforms and tactical equipment primarily geared toward law enforcement and military members, according to the company’s website.

The apparel brand has more than 87 retail stores nationwide, including a location in Portland.

San Diego, California-based Retail AMP Design is the project architect. A contractor for the project has not yet been determined.

Renovations are estimated to cost $165,000, according to the permit application.

Jersey Mike’s plans Airway Heights location

Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a restaurant in Airway Heights, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

Lake Oswego, Oregon-based GA Miller Architecture filed the permit on behalf of the fast-casual restaurant chain to renovate a 1,470-square-foot space in a retail building at 9746 W. U.S. Highway 2, directly south of the North 40 Outfitters store.

Indigo Urgent Care is a tenant in the 8,500-square-foot retail building, which will also soon be home to MOD Pizza, according to a building permit approved by the city last month.

Renovations to prepare for Jersey Mike’s include installing kitchen hoods, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, according to the permit.

The project contractor has not yet been determined.

The permit valuation is $190,000, according to the application.

Jersey Mike’s has two locations in the Spokane area. In addition to its planned Airway Heights restaurant, Jersey Mike’s is opening a location near Fred Meyer at 15609 E. Sprague Ave., Suite 2 in Spokane Valley.

St. Charles Parish repairing fire damage

St. Charles Parish in northwest Spokane is beginning renovations to repair damage sustained by a fire earlier this year.

St. Charles Parish filed a pre-development application with the city last week to repair sections of the building damaged by fire and reconfigure walls for its administration and rectory areas at 4515 N. Alberta St.

The church’s administrative offices and an adjacent school sustained heavy damage in a March fire, and repairs were estimated to cost nearly $2 million, according to a Spokesman-Review article published that same month.

St. Charles Parish did not specify renovation costs in the pre-development application.

Garco Construction, of Spokane, is the project contractor.