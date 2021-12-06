100 years ago in Spokane: Trio of thieving teenagers arrested in Sprague Avenue hotel room

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old were arrested on burglary charges after their most recent victim – a 15-year-old boy – positively identified them.

Two days earlier, Robert Lund, 15, returned to his home and walked into his room. But when he opened the door, three people jumped him and hustled him to the bed. They made him lie face down on the bed and ordered him not to look up.

After a few minutes, Lund asked, “May I get up?” and discovered that the three burglars had run off. He was able to give police a description.

Two days later, acting on a tip, police entered a hotel room on Sprague Avenue and waited for the three burglars. All three were armed with revolvers, but all three surrendered when they were confronted by police in their hotel room.

They “readily confessed” to entering the Lund home and several other South Hill homes. Police found loot from several burglaries in their possession.

All three had been in trouble before and had served time in the Chehalis reformatory.

From the blackmail beat: A couple from Opportunity were arrested on a charge of attempting to blackmail Dr. C.W. Driesbach.

Driesbach had previously treated the woman, who told her husband that the doctor had “made improper proposals to her.”

The couple then demanded $800 or they would “expose Dr. Driesbach.”