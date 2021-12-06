The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl in southeast Washington

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 6, 2021

Missing 15-year-old Lillian R. Dixon is believed to be with 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles in the southeast Washington area. (Greg Mason / The Spokesman-Review)
By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

From staff reports

Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert concerning a missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in the rural parts of Columbia County near Starbuck or Waitsburg. ckl

Police said Lillian R. Dixon is with 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, who may be armed and should be considered dangerous. Dixon, who is from Lewiston, was last seen Friday at Lewiston High School, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Described as approximately 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds, Dixon has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, a black and white jacket with “8” on the back, a black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots and a yellow and blue backpack.

Bowles was described by police as a white male approximately 6-foot-2, 235 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Bowles is said to have a scar on his right elbow and right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Idaho State Police at (208) 209-8730.

