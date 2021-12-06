Cole Swindell, Tim Allen, Carlos Santana and ‘Stars on Ice’ announce 2022 dates in Spokane

Four shows scheduled for First Interstate Center for the Arts and Spokane Arena will go on sale soon.

Country singer-songwriter Cole Swindell’s Down to the Bar tour is scheduled to stop at First Interstate Center on Feb. 26. The country star will deliver his hits including “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” and “You Should Be Here.”

Tickets go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

Comic Tim Allen, who will perform April 1 at First Interstate Center, doesn’t tour often. Expect the star of “Home Improvement” to deliver observations and anecdotes.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Seminal guitarist Carlos Santana, who has sold more than 100 million albums, will perform April 3 at Spokane Arena. The nine-time Grammy Award winner will deliver the familiar, such as “Black Magic Woman,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth” on his Blessings and Miracles tour.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

“Stars on Ice,” a touring figure skating show, is slated for May 27 at Spokane Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The four shows follow in the footsteps of the announcement last week of Iron Maiden at Spokane Arena on Sept. 30.