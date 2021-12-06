Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren named WCC’s top freshman for fourth straight week

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was named WCC freshman of the week for the fourth straight week.

Holmgren posted his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes against Alabama in Saturday’s 91-82 loss. The 7-footer from Minneapolis had 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in Gonzaga’s 64-55 win over Tarleton State earlier in the week.

Holmgren was 9 of 16 from the field and swatted eight shots in the two games.

Holmgren is averaging 13.3 points this season and leads the Zags at 7.4 rebounds. He’s third nationally at 3.9 blocks per game. Marshall’s Obinna Anochili-Killen and Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp share first at 4.6.

Holmgren ranks 12th nationally in field-goal percentage (66.2). He’s made 83.3% of his 2-point attempts and 30.4% of his 3-point shots.

Holmgren played with former Zag Jalen Suggs at Minnehaha Academy and on the AAU circuit. Suggs won WCC freshman of the week six straight times and 10 of 14 overall last season. Suggs is in his rookie season with Orlando after before being selected fifth overall in the NBA draft.