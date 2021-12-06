GU women gaining more votes in AP women’s poll
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 6, 2021
The Gonzaga women are getting more support in The Associated Press poll, but not enough to make the top 25.
In the poll released Monday, the Zags (7-1) received 15 votes – more than double the 7 from a week ago.
Unofficially, that leaves them 32nd overall, or 7 spots from the top 25.
The Zags played only one game last week, edging Wyoming 54-47 on Friday night at the Kennel.
Also receiving votes is Washington State, which visits the Kennel for an important nonconference game Wednesday night. The Cougars (6-1) received 4 votes in Monday’s poll.
Preseason West Coast Conference favorite BYU continued to climb in the rankings. The Cougars (8-0) moved up five spots, to a program-best 16th, after beating in-state rival Utah, 85-80.
The top five teams are unchanged: South Carolina, North Carolina State, UConn, Stanford and Baylor.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.