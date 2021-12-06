GU women gaining more votes in AP women’s poll

The Gonzaga women are getting more support in The Associated Press poll, but not enough to make the top 25.

In the poll released Monday, the Zags (7-1) received 15 votes – more than double the 7 from a week ago.

Unofficially, that leaves them 32nd overall, or 7 spots from the top 25.

The Zags played only one game last week, edging Wyoming 54-47 on Friday night at the Kennel.

Also receiving votes is Washington State, which visits the Kennel for an important nonconference game Wednesday night. The Cougars (6-1) received 4 votes in Monday’s poll.

Preseason West Coast Conference favorite BYU continued to climb in the rankings. The Cougars (8-0) moved up five spots, to a program-best 16th, after beating in-state rival Utah, 85-80.

The top five teams are unchanged: South Carolina, North Carolina State, UConn, Stanford and Baylor.