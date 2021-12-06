The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Washington

A light dusting of 1 to 2 inches of snow blankets Spokane on Monday

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 6, 2021

Glen Shawgo, 79, of Spokane, didn’t let slick roads from a dusting of snow prevent him from riding his three-wheeled bike along Sinto Avenue at Wall Street to donate blood at Vitalant on Monday morning in Spokane. Shawgo said he gives blood once a year. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

Spokane residents should expect lighter levels of snowfall for much of this week after about 1 to 2 inches fell across the area Monday, according to preliminary estimates from the National Weather Service.

Though the heaviest snowfall largely tapered off into the afternoon, first responders were busy throughout the day Monday with motor vehicle accidents caused by road conditions.

Spokane saw the estimated 1 to 2 inches over an approximately 12-hour period since around 4 a.m. Some northern areas around Colville and Republic, meanwhile, saw an estimated 5 to 6 inches.

While driving was slowed due to icy conditions, drivers along I-90 in both directions were also told to expect delays near the Medical Lake/Route 902 interchange starting Monday night, as the Washington State Department of Transportation announced crews will implement temporary single-lane closures due to barrier work. The closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday.

The heaviest snow was starting to move by 3:30 p.m. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar said reports out of Viola, Idaho, near the Palouse was reporting upwards of 2 inches of snow by that time with more to come.

Temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-30s on Tuesday with a chance for light snow showers. Wednesday’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a little snow possible in the morning followed by rain later into the afternoon.

Bodnar said windy conditions are expected Wednesday, with potential gusts anywhere from 20 to 40 mph. The heaviest winds are expected in the West Plains, South Hill, Five Mile Prairie and other higher elevation areas.

Current forecasts also expect strong winds Saturday, which is when the Spokane area might see its next potential light to moderate snow event, Bodnar said.

“Still a lot of uncertainty with what kind of precipitation type it would be,” he said, “but the potential there for some pretty hefty amounts if it stays snow.”

