Spokane Chiefs trade Jack Finley to Winnipeg for two forwards and a second-round pick

By Staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs have acquired forwards James Form and Chase Bertholet, as well as a 2024 second-round WHL Prospects draft pick from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for forward Jack Finley and a 2024 seventh-round pick, the team announced Monday.

Finley, a sixth overall pick in 2017, was the team’s captain and played 152 games for Spokane with 36 goals and 57 assists.

Form, a center from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has nine goals and five assists in 82 games for Winnipeg – originally a third-round pick in 2017. Bertholet is in his second year and has 10 goals and 16 assists in 52 games.

Both players will be available for Spokane’s game at Portland on Friday.

“It’s never easy moving a player and person of Jack’s caliber,” Chiefs general manager Scott Carter said in a news release.

Carter added that the move was made ahead of Finley leaving for World Juniors camp to avoid a trade freeze.

“We look forward to seeing him transition to professional hockey next season,” Carter said.

The Chiefs are fourth place in the WHL U.S. Division with 15 points and a 6-12-2-1 record.