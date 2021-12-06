Spokane Indians named Minor League Baseball Organization of the Year

By Staff reports

The Spokane Indians were named the 2021 Minor League Baseball Organization of the Year for the first time on Monday in Orlando, Florida.

The Indians were recognized for an increase in online ticket sales, sponsorships and a partnering with Fairchild Air Force Base where special uniforms were worn on “Operation Fly Together Fridays”, which were auctioned off to benefit local veteran organizations.

“It’s a true testament to our outstanding front office and gameday teams, as well as our community partners and fans,” Indians vice president Otto Klein said. “We look forward to continuing to provide affordable family entertainment and positively impacting our community.”

Operation Fly Together merchandise is still being sold through the Indians’ team store, with a portion of each sale going to the veterans fund.