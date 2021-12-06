Washington hires Fresno State’s Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator to follow Kalen DeBoer to Husky staff

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

Ryan Grubb is Washington’s offensive coordinator.

While that news was certainly expected, Grubb – who served as UW head coach Kalen DeBoer’s offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller in the past two seasons at Fresno State – officially announced the move on social media Monday. UW later announced his hire as well.

“I am a better man and better coach for my time here at Fresno State,” Grubb said in a tweet. “With that being said a new chapter in my life has opened up. I have accepted the position of Offensive Coordinator at the University of Washington.”

Grubb’s time working under DeBoer dates back to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator for a University of Sioux Falls program that won back-to-back NAIA championships in 2008 and 2009. He later served as Eastern Michigan’s offensive line coach while DeBoer operated as offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016, then followed DeBoer to Fresno State in the same role in 2017 and 2018. After DeBoer returned to Fresno State as head coach in 2020, Grubb was promoted to offensive coordinator, associate head coach and quarterbacks coach.

“I’m excited to welcome Ryan, (wife) Stephanie and (daughter) Falynn to our football program,” DeBoer said in a statement. “In our time working together, Ryan has consistently produced highly effective offenses and, through his leadership, has excelled in developing young players. I know he’ll continue to do that here at UW, working with our quarterbacks and as the leader of our offense.”

Added Grubb in the university’s official release: “I want to thank Coach DeBoer and Jen Cohen for the opportunity to lead the Huskies’ offense. I feel strongly that this can be one of the best offenses in the Pac-12. I’m looking forward to getting to know our players and this community, and getting to work for this historic and successful program.”

When asked last week how hands-on he will be with Washington’s offense, DeBoer said: “The last two years were the only two years ever over the last 22 that I have not called every play of every game I’ve ever been at, at the college level. So in 20 years of calling plays, I feel very comfortable with all those things. I will say I’ve got an offensive coordinator at Fresno State that I’ve coached with for 10 or 11 years now, and he understands my style. We’ve worked together very closely.”

They’ll continue to do so.

And thus far, at least, the results have been impressive. In the 2021 regular season, Fresno State (9-3) ranked ninth nationally in passing offense (330.1 yards per game), 10th in passing touchdowns (34), 15th in total offense (463.6 yards per game), 15th in pass efficiency rating (156.64), 16th in first downs per game (24.2), 17th in completion percentage (66.8%) and 25th in red zone touchdown percentage (68.75%).

Grubb also helped mold former (and future?) Husky quarterback Jake Haener – who transferred from UW to Fresno State before the 2019 season, after losing a starting competition to Jacob Eason – into one of the country’s premier passers. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound passer completed 67.5% of his passes and threw for 3,810 yards with 35 total touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games this fall, before reentering the transfer portal last week.

While it’s unclear whether Haener will ultimately rejoin his former head coach and offensive coordinator in Seattle, Grubb has already made the move.

A Kingsley, Iowa, native, Grubb played running back and wide receiver at Buena Vista University from 1994 to 1997, before beginning his coaching career at Kingsley-Pierson High School – his alma mater – in 2003. Before teaming up with DeBoer at Sioux Falls, he coached running backs and wide receivers at South Dakota State in 2005 and 2006.

UW reportedly adding Morgan as director of player personnel

UW is adding a recruiting asset in Michigan director of player personnel Courtney Morgan, who will fill the same role at Washington, according to reports by 950 AM KJR and The Detroit News.

With Morgan as a key cog in recruiting operations, Michigan’s 2022 class currently ranks 14th in the nation and third in the Big Ten (behind only Ohio State and Penn State) by the 247Sports Composite.

A former Wolverine offensive lineman, Morgan has previously served as the director of player personnel/development at Fresno State (2020), San Jose State (2019) and UCLA (2012-13), while also co-founding Pure Influence Group – a company that sought to “connect professional athletes, businesses and entertainers to opportunities that increased their brand awareness, community imprint and revenue,” according to a Michigan release last spring.

Morgan will reunite in Seattle with both DeBoer and Grubb, with whom he shared a staff in Fresno in 2020.