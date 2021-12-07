The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Driver reportedly hits pedestrian north of Coeur d’Alene, flees

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 8, 2021

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian and then fled late Tuesday afternoon in Hayden, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received the report around 4:20 p.m. and responded to Ramsey and Tugboat roads. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene for non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Ryan Higgins said in a news release. 

Meanwhile, witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark 1990s Jeep Grand Cherokee. It was last seen heading south on Ramsey Road, Higgins said.

Ramsey Road was blocked for several hours because of the crash.

If you witnessed the accident or observed the vehicle, contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 446-1300. 

