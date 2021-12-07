Missing Idaho girl found, suspect arrested in Spokane Valley after Amber Alert
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 7, 2021
A 15-year-old Lewiston girl has been found safe and a suspect is in custody after an Amber Alert was declared for the girl Monday.
Washington State Patrol spokesperson Ryan Senger said Lillian Ray Dixon and 36-year-old Jonathon Wayne Bowles, a sex offender who had three warrants for his arrest in Garfield County, were located Tuesday night near Maxwell Avenue and Park Road in Spokane Valley.
Senger said a resident called 911 Tuesday to report the vehicle Bowles was driving on Pines Road near Valleyway Avenue. WSP troopers reportedly spotted the car near Pines and Trent Avenue and tried to stop it.
Senger said the vehicle came to a stop for a short time, at which time troopers saw a male and female inside the vehicle. But the vehicle fled and a short pursuit ensued.
The vehicle was ditched on the 1800 block of North Ely Road, he said.
Dixon was taken into protective custody, Senger said. He said she received medical treatment but there was no indication of injuries.
Bowles was listed in the Spokane County Jail roster with charges of attempting to elude police, third-degree assault on an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and second-degree kidnapping.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.