Wake Up Call Coffee now open in Sprague Union District

Wake Up Call Coffee has opened a new café in the Sprague Union District.

The café, at 1722 E. Sprague Ave., features indoor bar and table seating, a merchandise display and a roasting area operated by Dillanos Coffee Roasters.

The café is connected to Wake Up Call’s new corporate headquarters in the historic Framingham Building, which is also home to furniture store Bide & Burgeon.

“The new café will hopefully bring great opportunity to the downtown area, helping neighboring businesses and serving an area of local customers that we haven’t yet reached,” Christopher Arkoosh, Wake Up Call Coffee’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Wake Up Call Coffee operates 12 locations in the region.

The café is hosting a grand-opening celebration 10 a.m-2 p.m. Dec. 17 with $3 drinks, a giveaway for a year of free coffee, live music and vendors, including Hello Sugar and Sweetwater Bakery.