The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 31° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Officials investigating after mail truck hits Idaho woman

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 8, 2021

Associated Press

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old woman was run over by a mail truck outside her eastern Idaho home.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to a report of an injury crash involving a pedestrian outside of an Idaho Falls apartment building Monday evening. They found an unresponsive woman underneath a U.S. Postal Service mail truck. Fire crews were able to lift the truck enough to free the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Hailey C. Queen.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said deputies are still trying to determine how and when Queen died, as well as the circumstances that led to her being in the roadway. Lovell said it’s not yet known if the collision was the cause of her death.

The sheriff’s office said inclement weather was a factor in the collision.

A USPS spokesman told EastIdahoNews.com the postal service is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“The U.S. Postal Service extends deep sympathy to the family and friends of the pedestrian who passed away yesterday,” the USPS spokesman said in a statement.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW