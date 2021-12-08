Prep roundup: Jakob Vallance hits late 3, Cheney boys earn first win since 2019; Lake City girls down Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Cheney 74, Shadle Park 71: Jakob Vallance scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with one second left in the fourth quarter and the Blackhawks (1-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-1) in a nonleague game. Evan Stinson scored 27 points and Josh Whiteley added 18 for Cheney in its first win since 2019. Jake Wilcox had 33 points for Shadle Park.

Freeman 91, East Valley 48: Boen Phelps scored 21 points, Gabe Schulhauser added 18 and the visiting Scotties (2-1) beat the Knights (1-2) in a nonleague game. Luke Holecek led East Valley with 23 points.

Deer Park 72, Chewelah 45: Cole Krepcik scored 23 points and the visiting Stags (2-0) beat the Cougars (0-2) in a nonleague game. Cody Gilroy led Chewelah with 14 points.

Girls basketball

Lake City 54, Gonzaga Prep 48: Sophia Zufelt scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Timberwolves (8-0) beat the Bullpups (2-1) in a nonleague game. Sitara Byrd scored 25 points with 13 rebounds for G-Prep.

Cheney 41, Shadle Park 33: Shauna Elliott scored 12 points, Macey Richards added 11 and the Blackhawks (1-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-2) in a nonleague game. Katelyn Pomerinke led SP with 15 points.

Freeman 64, East Valley 24: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 16 points and the visiting Scotties (3-1) beat the Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game. Ellie Syverson led EV with 13 points.

Deer Park 68, Chewelah 14: Brooklyn Coe scored 12 points, Raimee Bouvette added 11 and the visiting Stags (3-0) beat the Cougars (1-2) in a nonleague game.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 42, Central Valley 39: Tanner Crosby (106), Kaleb Nelson (120) and Daren Airey (220) won by pin and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Mead 78, Cheney 0: Eight Panthers won by pin, including Deklen Agloinga (182), Chris Grosse (195) and Carter Grant (285) and the Panthers (1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

University 60, Ferris 24: Q’veli Quintanilla (152), Samuel Thomas (160) and Tayler Lenhartzen (220) earned pins and the Titans (1-0) topped the Saxons (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Gonzaga Prep 48, Ridgeline 42: The visiting Bullpups (1-0) beat the Falcons (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

North Central 42, Lewis and Clark 40: The Wolfpack (1-0) edged the Tigers (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Lake City 59, East Valley 18: Grey Shinkle (195), Xavier Johnson (285) and Zach McDonald (106) earned pins and the Timberwolves beat the Knights in a nonleague match at Coeur d’Alene HS.

Coeur d’Alene 81, East Valley 6: Logan Bradley (113), Alyssa Randles (126) and Mason Keough (145) earned pins and the Vikings beat the visiting Knights in a nonleague match.