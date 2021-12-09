10 under $10 for Dec. 10-17 – Holiday Lights at Manito, Stagecoach West and ‘Hallmark Holiday Special’ Improv Show

1 Holiday Lights: Drive-thru at Manito – 6:30 Friday-Sunday, 25th Ave. off Grand and Bernard. Once again moved outdoors to accommodate social distancing, this year’s Manito Holiday Lights will be a combination drive-thru and walk-thru event. The drive-thru event will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m. through Thursday; the walk-thru event will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 17-19. For more information, visit thefriendsofmanito.org/holiday. Admission: FREE

2 Stagecoach West – 7 p.m. Friday, Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Local five-piece group Stagecoach West will perform a selection of country/classic and rock/pop songs. For more information, visit Stagecoach West on Facebook. Admission: $8

3 “Hallmark Holiday Special” Improv Show – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre presents an improvised evening of Hallmark holiday movie satire. This show is rated for general audiences. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

4 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

5 Winter Wonderland Market – 10 a.m. Saturday, Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. The Wonder Building’s Saturday market takes a wintery turn featuring live music, movies, arts, gifts, Christmas trees and complimentary hot cocoa, among other treats. A portion of proceeds from the events will benefit the Wishing Star Foundation. For more information, visit wondermarketspokane.com. Admission: FREE

6 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

7 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

8 Totally Tubular Tuesdays – All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Tuesday: “A Christmas Story,” rated PG, 93 minutes; Dec. 14: “Elf,” rated PG, 97 minutes; Dec. 21: “The Polar Express,” rated G, 100 minutes. For more information, call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

9 Holiday Makers Market – 11 a.m. Saturday, Emerge CDA, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. Emerge CDA hosts its Holiday Market featuring work by local artists and artisans including pottery, jewelry, knit goods and apparel, among other items. For more information, visit emergecda.com and click on “Calendar” to find the event page. Admission: FREE

10 UI Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert – 7 p.m. Friday, University of Idaho Kibbie Dome, 1000 Stadium Drive. University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz Choirs present its 31st annual holiday concert featuring hundreds of area high school musicians, university student ensembles and faculty guests. For more information, visit uidaho.edu and search “Holiday Concert.” Admission: FREE