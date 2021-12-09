American Life in Poetry: No Ruined Stone

Kwame Dawes

By Kwame Dawes

Shara McCallum never uses the word “haunt,” but the poem is about the haunting of those who have gone before. Yet the haunting is purposeful. It is shot through with the poet’s sense that she owes the dead some accountability, and the dead seem to agree. As necessary as it is to read “No Ruined Stone” as a broad meditation on the legacy of a troubled history, (the poem, “No Ruined Stone” is the title poem of her new collection that, among other things, explores the implications of trans-Atlantic slavery), at its emotional core, is a tender accounting of loss and memory. This grandmother, one senses, is also haunting by inhabiting everything the poet sees around her. This fierce presence is the unusual but quite familiar theme of her elegy.

No Ruined Stone

When the dead return

they will come to you in dream

and in waking, will be the bird

knocking, knocking against glass, seeking

a way in, will masquerade

as the wind, its voice made audible

by the tongues of leaves, greedily

lapping, as the waves’ self-made fugue

is a turning and returning, the dead

will not then nor ever again

desert you, their unrest

will be the coat cloaking you,

the farther you journey

from them the more

distance will maw in you,

time and place gulching

when the dead return and demand

accounting, wanting

everything you have to give and nothing

will quench or unhunger them

as they take all you make as offering.

Then tell you to begin again.

