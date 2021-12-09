Arts Wrap: Spokane Jazz Orchestra Holiday Concert and SVST announces 2022 season auditions

Celebrating its first live performance in two years, the Spokane Jazz Orchestra will take the stage during a holiday concert at Bing Crosby Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s been tough,” SJO music director Don Goodwin said. “None of us do this solely as our full-time job, of course, but we all depend on it. It’s a vital part of our musical, spiritual lives … and everybody is just elated to be given the opportunity to play again in front of people.”

Featuring guest vocalist Horace Alexander Young, the SJO will perform a series of Nat King Cole Christmas classics as well as works by Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Bill Holman, Buddy Rich and Maynard Ferguson.

An associate professor at Washington State University with a focus in jazz studies, Young is a vocalist, arranger and musician. His touring and recording career spans more than three decades and boasts performances alongside B.B. King, the Manhattans, the Temptations, the Four Tops, Anita Baker and Bill Withers, among others. For more information, visit music.wsu.edu.

This weekend’s concert lineup will also incorporate original compositions and arrangements by members of the ensemble, including Goodwin, trombonist Tom Molter and saxophonist Steve Friel.

“Every person in this ensemble is special to me … they all bring a different kind of sets of skills and passions … and I’m just happy to be out on the stage with them again,” Goodwin said.

Tickets are $25-$30 or $17 for students. For more information, visit spokanejazz.org or bingcrosbytheater.com for tickets.

SVST announces 2022 auditions

Auditions for Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s 2022 season, including the regional premiere of “The Bridges of Madison County: the Musical,” “Newsies” and “Sister Act,” will open from Jan. 31 to Feb 8. Callbacks for “The Bridges of Madison County: the Musical” will be Feb. 5; for “Sister Act,” Feb. 10; and for “Newsies,” Feb. 12.

All auditions will be closed and offered in 5- to 10-minute slots at Central Valley High School Theatre Performing Arts Center, 821 S. Sullivan Road, in Spokane Valley. To sign up, contact audition coordinator Ryan Patterson at auditions@svsummertheatre.com.

“The Bridges of Madison County: the Musical” will run from June 17-26; “Newsies” from July 8-24; and “Sister Act” from Aug. 5-21. Evening performances for all productions will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

For more information, including a full list of audition time slots, role breakdowns and audition requirements, visit svsummertheatre.com.