A Grip on Sports: Five local college basketball teams were in action Wednesday night, and they all delivered games worth watching

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Occasionally, outstanding nights of college hoops emerge from the gray mid-December mists like Rudolph and Santa, lighting up the late fall and bringing everyone unexpected presents. Wednesday was one of those nights. And we all are better off because of it.

• There were great college basketball games just about everywhere in the Inland Northwest last evening, even on your radio and/or computer. Games in Spokane. On the Palouse. In the Rocky Mountains.

OK, that last one is a little far afield, but that was where the Eagles of Eastern Washington flew. And where they almost shot down Colorado. Maybe even should have upset the Buffaloes. A great second-half rally lifted Eastern to a lead but Colorado also rallied and won, 60-57.

We listened to some of the game, following along as Larry Weir called the action, and wished we could have been sitting somewhere it was available to watch. Mainly because Weir, who isn’t from the team-we-broadcast-is-always-getting-jobbed-by-the-home-officials broadcast tree (and, boy, do we have stories from that well-stocked cupboard over the years), wasn’t happy with the whistles. Winning on the road in college basketball isn’t easy and this time EWU, which won at Washington State recently, came up just short.

The Cougars, however, didn’t have that problem. Nor much of a problem with previously undefeated Weber State either. Playing the cozy Beasley Coliseum confines, Washington State jumped on the Wildcats early and never let up. How bad was it? The final was 94-60 against a team that prides itself on its tough-nosed defense.

That close loss to USC wasn’t forgotten – how can you forget an excellent chance to upset one of the nation’s top teams? – but it certainly was tucked away in the trunk as the Cougars rolled over one of the Big Sky favorites.

No one will confer that label to Idaho, as the Vandals went into Wednesday’s home matchup with South Dakota State with just a single win – and none against Division I competition. The Jackrabbits on the other hand were 8-2 and one of the Summit League’s preseason favorites.

The Vandals shot 34 free throws, scored 55 points in the second half and won, 98-84. College basketball man. It’s weird – and cool. If you get a chance, run down the postgame video from the Vandal locker room. The word excited comes to mind. Also wet.

The game in Spokane, matching the Gonzaga and Washington State women, was of a totally different nature. Though the Cougars’ postgame celebration might have been just as exuberant. We were unable to find any video evidence of such, however. Just the WSU women singing the fight song on the Kennel floor after a hard-fought 51-49 win.

It was a matchup of two of the West Coast’s better women’s teams and it was played like it. The Cougars are 7-1, with only a blowout loss to second-ranked North Carolina State in the Bahamas marring the season. The Zags now have lost twice to Pac-12 teams (the other was by four points to fourth-ranked Stanford), with both coming at home.

This one featured GU’s first-half domination and an inexorable second-half comeback by the Cougars. It also featured clutch free throws and a missed last-second shot.

All part of another great December night of hoop in the Inland Northwest.

Gonzaga: Jim Allen was in McCarthey and has the coverage of Washington State’s win. He wasn’t alone, however. Colin Mulvany was there as well and he offers this photo gallery. … The Kennel will be crowded again tonight, as the men take the court against (checks notes) Merrimack College. Ya, that’s not one we’ve heard of before. Anyhow, Jim Meehan has the preview and the key matchup. We will not make any Monitor jokes. Promise. … The scheduled visit from Washington on Sunday is still in doubt. The Huskies aren’t done with their covid-19 issues. … Back to the women, Gonzaga announced Wednesday it will be retiring Courtney Vandersloot’s jersey Dec. 30 before the Zags’ WCC opener against USF. Jim Allen has more in this story. … He also has a story on how the women changed their pregame social justice message yesterday. … Around the WCC, the new-look BYU team shot down Utah State from beyond the arc. … San Francisco is 10-0 after surging past visiting Fresno State in the second half.

WSU: The second-half surge against Weber State allowed the Cougars to claim their seventh win of the season. And allowed Colton Clark to begin writing his game story, I’m sure. … Earlier in the day, Colton and Larry Weir spoke for the latest Press Box podcast. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, new commissioner George Kliavkoff looks at scheduling and asks why not. It’s that simple. And needed. … Washington won’t be getting a quarterback reinforcement from Fresno State after all. And the Huskies have lost a couple players for different reasons. … Utah State will offer a stiff challenge to Oregon State in the Los Angeles Named After A Famous Celebrity Bowl. … Despite the coaching upheaval, Oregon is in a good place. Now about beating Utah … Colorado’s offense wasn’t good this season. … Drake London was, until he got hurt. Now USC’s best player is headed to the NFL. … In basketball news, Utah lost connection and lost the game at TCU. … California dominated visiting Idaho State. … The best game of the day, going in, was in Tucson. Undefeated Arizona hosting undefeated Wyoming. The Wildcats rolled, 94-65. … Arizona State and Grand Canyon meet tonight in a rivalry that is only growing. … Finally, growing up, Al Franken – no, not that Al Franken – was a force in Southern California track circles. And the reason there were great meets all the time in the Sports Arena.

EWU: As we mentioned above, the Eagles fell at Colorado. … Around the Big Sky, Montana got past visiting Air Force by hitting all 17 free throws it shot. … In football news, one Montana player hopes he has the prescription for success. (Sorry, couldn’t resist.) … MSU’s Troy Andersen is a Buchanan Award finalist.

Idaho: Not only did the Vandals win, they also came this close to score 100 points. That’s all part of Peter Harriman’s game story.

Preps: There were basketball games and wrestling matches Wednesday night. Dave Nichols has this roundup of the action.

Seahawks: With Jamal Adams’ season over – he is having surgery today – the Hawks turn to Ryan Neal to take his place. But not fill Adams’ role. … Looking at it now, the Adams’ trade was not among Seattle’s best. … The running back situation might be clearing up a bit.

• The best part of last night’s basketball action for someone of my advanced years? It was all over pretty darn early. Of course, that is only half the battle these days. Turning off the TV and walking upstairs takes a lot of willpower. Some nights it seems as if it would be easier just to fall asleep in the chair and hope the back doesn’t bark too much in the morning. Until later …