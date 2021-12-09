Prep roundup: Ian Stapf, Darian Herring lead Deer Park boys, girls teams over Rogers
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 9, 2021
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Boys basketball
Deer Park 46, Rogers 34: Ian Stapf scored 22 points and the visiting Stags (3-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game. Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 19 points.
Northwest Christian 62, Riverside 57: The Crusaders (2-2) beat the Rams (0-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Lake City 72, Moscow 44: The Timberwolves (3-0) beat the Bears (2-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Kellogg 58, Sandpoint 53: The visiting Wildcats (3-2) beat the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Lakeside (ID) 89, Timberlake 78: The Knights (3-2) beat the visiting Tigers (3-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Clark Fork 71, Mullan 41: The visiting Wampus Cats (1-2) beat the Tigers (1-2) in a North Star game. Details were unavailable.
Genesis Prep 39, Kootenai 23: The visiting Jaguars beat the Warriors (0-3) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.
Girls basketball
Deer Park 59, Rogers 7: Darian Herring scored 17 points and the visiting Stags (4-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game.
Wrestling
Deer Park 50, Riverside 27: Wyat Priddy (113) and Nathan Gregory (135) earned pins and the Stags beat the visiting Rams in an NEA match.
Freeman 48, Newport 12: Chase Smith (145) and Jonah Orndorff (160) earned pins and the Scotties beat the visiting Grizzlies in an NEA match.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.