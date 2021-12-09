Prep roundup: Ian Stapf, Darian Herring lead Deer Park boys, girls teams over Rogers

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Deer Park 46, Rogers 34: Ian Stapf scored 22 points and the visiting Stags (3-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game. Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 19 points.

Northwest Christian 62, Riverside 57: The Crusaders (2-2) beat the Rams (0-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Lake City 72, Moscow 44: The Timberwolves (3-0) beat the Bears (2-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 58, Sandpoint 53: The visiting Wildcats (3-2) beat the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Lakeside (ID) 89, Timberlake 78: The Knights (3-2) beat the visiting Tigers (3-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Clark Fork 71, Mullan 41: The visiting Wampus Cats (1-2) beat the Tigers (1-2) in a North Star game. Details were unavailable.

Genesis Prep 39, Kootenai 23: The visiting Jaguars beat the Warriors (0-3) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Girls basketball

Deer Park 59, Rogers 7: Darian Herring scored 17 points and the visiting Stags (4-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Wrestling

Deer Park 50, Riverside 27: Wyat Priddy (113) and Nathan Gregory (135) earned pins and the Stags beat the visiting Rams in an NEA match.

Freeman 48, Newport 12: Chase Smith (145) and Jonah Orndorff (160) earned pins and the Scotties beat the visiting Grizzlies in an NEA match.