Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Ian Stapf, Darian Herring lead Deer Park boys, girls teams over Rogers

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 9, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Deer Park 46, Rogers 34: Ian Stapf scored 22 points and the visiting Stags (3-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game. Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 19 points.

Northwest Christian 62, Riverside 57: The Crusaders (2-2) beat the Rams (0-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Lake City 72, Moscow 44: The Timberwolves (3-0) beat the Bears (2-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 58, Sandpoint 53: The visiting Wildcats (3-2) beat the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Lakeside (ID) 89, Timberlake 78: The Knights (3-2) beat the visiting Tigers (3-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Clark Fork 71, Mullan 41: The visiting Wampus Cats (1-2) beat the Tigers (1-2) in a North Star game. Details were unavailable.

Genesis Prep 39, Kootenai 23: The visiting Jaguars beat the Warriors (0-3) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Girls basketball

Deer Park 59, Rogers 7: Darian Herring scored 17 points and the visiting Stags (4-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Wrestling

Deer Park 50, Riverside 27: Wyat Priddy (113) and Nathan Gregory (135) earned pins and the Stags beat the visiting Rams in an NEA match. 

Freeman 48, Newport 12: Chase Smith (145) and Jonah Orndorff (160) earned pins and the Scotties beat the visiting Grizzlies in an NEA match. 

