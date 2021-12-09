Stream on Demand: ‘Sex and the City’ stars, minus Kim Cattrall, return in ‘And Just Like That …’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are back in “And Just Like That …” (TV-MA), a limited-series sequel to “Sex and the City” that follows the three longtime friends (Kim Cattrall is not part of the reunion) as they navigate life in their 50s. New episodes on Thursdays. (HBO Max)

The British limited series “Landscapers” (TV-MA) is an offbeat crime drama based on the true story of a seemingly ordinary British couple (played by Olivia Colman and David Thewlis) whose real lives are tangled in fantasy, denial and murder. New episodes on Mondays (HBO Max)

The sixth and final season of “The Expanse” (TV-MA) sends the sprawling space drama into the heat of interstellar warfare. New episodes on Fridays. (Amazon Prime Video)

The documentary “The First Wave” (2021, R) follows a group of doctors, nurses and patients in one of New York’s hardest-hit hospital systems over the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Hulu)

Will Smith travels the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders in the natural history limited series “Welcome to Earth” (TV-PG) produced by National Geographic. (Disney+)

A group of misunderstood animals makes a break from the zoo to get “Back to the Outback” (2021, PG) in the animated adventure set in Australia. (Netflix)

Holiday trimmings

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (2021, TV-14) is both a holiday musical and a sequel to the TV series starring Jane Levy. Streams free with ads along with the original series. (Roku Channel)

Also new is the TV variety show “Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City” (TV-PG) (Hulu and Peacock).

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Dear Evan Hansen” (2021, PG-13) brings the hit Broadway musical to the screen with Ben Platt reprising his stage role, and “Portal Runner” (2021, not rated) is a family science-fiction adventure filmed in Seattle.

Netflix

Sandra Bullock produces and stars in “The Unforgivable” (2021, R) as a woman released from a 20-year prison sentence for murder.

“Saturday Morning All Star Hits!” (TV-14), a mix of live-action and animation, celebrates and sends up the Saturday morning shows of the 1980s and ’90s.

Amazon Prime Video

Riz Ahmed stars in the psychological thriller “Encounter” (2021, R) as a decorated Marine who abducts his children during a mental breakdown. (Amazon Prime Video)

“Ed Sheeran: The Equals Live Experience” (not rated) presents the recording artist performing his new album.

Hulu

The British comedy “Bloods” (not rated) stars Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks as mismatched paramedic partners in the South London ambulance service.

“Creamerie” (not rated) is a post-apocalyptic dark comedy from New Zealand about a future where a viral plague killed all men … or did it?

HBO Max

“The Forever Prisoner” (2021, TV-MA) delves into the story of the first high-value detainee put through the CIA’s program of Enhanced Interrogation Techniques (aka torture).

Other streams

Jodie Turner-Smith stars as “Anne Boleyn” (not rated) in the limited-series psychological historical drama. New episodes on Thursdays. (AMC+)

