’Tis the season for Christmas classics: A list of the 10 (actually, 12) best holiday movies includes ‘Elf,’ ‘Klaus,’ ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Die Hard’

By Paul R. Sell | For The Spokesman-Review For The Spokesman-Review

There’s nothing that puts me in a holiday season mood like seeing snow falling outside a window, a nice glass of hot-buttered rum and a comforting holiday movie on television. There are so many classics worth discussing, especially as the list seems to grow every year.

I feel like everyone has at least one film they watch every holiday season as a tradition no matter how old it might be, which brings joy to my cinephile heart.

Here are 12 of the best holiday movies, including some new, some old, some expected and some unexpected. Which seems fitting, as the season is often about celebrating old traditions and making new ones.

10. ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947)

I want to start this list with the best live-action performance of Santa Claus. I was tempted to give it to Douglas Seale in “Ernest Saves Christmas” and Sir Richard Attenborough in the remake of this holiday classic. But there’s something honest about Edmund Gwenn’s role. He was so absorbed into being Kris Kringle that it feels like he now owns the role.

9. ‘Elf” (2003)

While there are some things I don’t like about “Elf,” all of that is easily forgiven with Will Ferrell at his most manic and memorable. Much like Gwenn in the last entry, Ferrell is unbelievably charismatic in his childlike wonder of New York.

8. ‘Home Alone’ (1990)

Like “Elf,” there are aspects of “Home Alone” that haven’t aged well, but there are two things that put it on this list. First is one of the craziest and most exciting climaxes in film history, as the burglars fall into all of Kevin’s traps. The second is when Kevin and his mother are reunited in a heartwarming moment that would bring a tear to anyone’s eyes.

7. ‘Klaus’ (2019) and ‘Arthur Christmas’ (2011)

“Klaus” is a delightful tale that offers a unique take on the origin of Santa Claus and Christmas, while “Arthur Christmas” talks about the legacy of Santa being passed down to the next generation, as well as about what a modern-day North Pole would look like.

6. ‘It Happened on Fifth Avenue’ (1947)

When a homeless sage moves into the penthouse of a rich man for the Christmas season, both of them quickly get in over their heads, as several other less fortunate people move in, as well. As the house grows larger, new loves are ignited, old loves are rekindled, and the rich man has a Scrooge-like moment of realization.

5. ‘A Christmas Carol’ (1951) and ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ (1992)

Speaking of Scrooge, you can’t have a best holiday film list without at least one version of “A Christmas Carol.” So why not include the two best versions? The 1951 film stars Alistair Sims as Scrooge, who is certainly the best actor to ever play the role, while the Muppet version is overflowing with charm and imagination.

4. ‘Tangerine’ (2015)

If there’s going to be a new holiday classic, let it be “Tangerine.” As funny as it is shocking, the film follows two transgender sex workers after one of them is released from prison on Christmas Eve. Most of the best holiday movies are typically about white families and/or the rich learning a lesson, so to have new blood get introduced into the season, while still being about the importance of kindness, makes this an instant classic

3. ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Yes, “Die Hard” counts as a holiday movie. The film is one of the most well-structured movies of all time, with possibly the best reluctant hero in film history in John McClain, and the most sinister villain in Hans Gruber. When it comes to nontraditional-traditional holiday movies, “Die Hard” is my go-to example.

2. ‘A Christmas Story’ (1983)

There are at least two movies I have to watch each season. “A Christmas Story” is one of them because it so perfectly encapsulates the joy, wonder, fear and hope that comes with December. One of the most quotable movies ever made, as well as relatable.

1. ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Part of me wanted to find another entry for this spot just because everyone else has this as their No. 1, but I can’t bring myself to bad mouth one of my favorite movies of all time. “It’s A Wonderful Life” is not only the greatest holiday movie ever made, I can safely say it always will be.

Not only is George Bailey quite possibly my favorite film character, but it certainly has my favorite film ending. It never fails to make me weep tears of joy. This is a must-watch every holiday season and one of the few perfect movies in existence.