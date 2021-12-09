Vermont’s Noah Kahan to showcase latest album ‘I Was/I Am’ at Knitting Factory

“Cocaine flame in my bloodstream / Sold my coat when I hit Spokane / Bought myself a hard pack of cigarettes /I n the early morning rain.” – “Jolene by Ray LaMontagne. Spokane became a destination for Noah Kahan after the emerging singer-songwriter heard LaMontagne’s gritty ballad.

“I love ‘Jolene,’ and because of that song, I always wanted to see what Spokane was all about and one day play that city,” Kahan said. The Vermont product will experience the Lilac City when he showcases his latest album, “I Was/I Am,” which dropped in September. Kahan’s sophomore effort is comprised of catchy, deep folk-pop.

Kahan, 24, took sonic snapshots of his life while crafting material. “I’m just trying to be truthful about my experience,” Kahan said. “I’m just going through life, and I’m capturing my journey through these songs. I’m hoping the songs are relatable.”

Most can connect with the subject, loss, which is a constant throughout the album. “I’ve lost friendships and my dog over recent years,” Kahan said. “That has had a huge impact on me. I appreciate things more now. I don’t take things for granted. I’ve become a different person. I am the person I want to end up being. The songs I wrote represent a new understanding of myself.”

Kahan has come a long way in a short time. At 20, he was discovered by producer Joel Little (Lorde, Taylor Swift), who offered to collaborate. Kahan signed to Republic Records and made his debut album “Busyhead,” which was released in 2019. The single “Young Blood” went viral and garnered 10 million streams. “That was amazing, but I had to keep going from there,” Kahan said.

During the fall of 2020, Kahan recorded his latest album with Little. Kahan’s new tunes have more hooks, are more uptempo and feature more provocative lyrics. The fresh tracks are sad lyrically but sonically upbeat. “I wanted it to be more emotional this time,” Kahan said. “I wanted the songs to be bigger but more contemplative.”

Kahan is following in the footsteps of a number of 1960s folkies. “The first song I learned to play was Cat Stevens’ ‘Father and Son,’ ” Kahan said. “I love Stevens’ work and Paul Simon, too.”

Contemporary recording artists such as the Counting Crows and Mumford & Sons have had quite an impact on Kahan, as well. “I love Counting Crows and Adam Duritz,” Kahan said. “The way he describes things and his vocabulary have inspired me. Duritz doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Kahan, who grew up on a tree farm in Vermont, believes Spokane will remind him of home. “I have a feeling it’ll feel like where I come from,” Kahan said. “I was on Vancouver, Washington, once, and if Spokane is like that, tt’ll be a bigger, wooded version of where I spent my childhood. I hope to be inspired when I get to Spokane.”