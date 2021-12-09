What’s Worth Watching: ‘Single All the Way,’ ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays,’ ‘Landscapers’ + ‘Universe’

Tired of dealing with year after year of “singlehood” judgment from his family, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend as they travel home for the holidays in “Single All the Way” (2021). “Let’s just pretend we finally fell in love after all these years,” Peter says. Sure, famous last words, Peter. Also starring Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Kathy Najimy and Jennifer Coolidge, “Single All the Way” is available on Netflix.

‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ (2021)

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, as well as hosts Matt Lucas, and, stepping in for Noel Fielding, British comedian Tom Allen reunite in the “Bake Off” tent as stars from past seasons compete to be named “best baker.” This season’s competitors include 2019 bakers Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, 2018 runner-up Ruby Bhogal and 2017 baker James Hillery. Nerve-wracking yet delightful and cozy, this reality-TV competition series returns for its fourth season. “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” is available on Netflix.

‘Landscapers’ (2021)

An otherwise ordinary-seeming, middle-aged British couple, Christopher (David Thewlis) and Susan Edwards (Olivia Colman) suddenly find themselves at the center of a homicide investigation when authorities discover a pair of bodies in their back garden. Based on a true story, the series also stars Kate O’ Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, Karl Johnson, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby. “Landscapers” is available on HBO Max.

‘Queen of the Universe’ (2021)

This show is so good, it bears repeating. The latest from executive producer RuPaul Charles, “Queen of the Universe” takes drag performance to the next level with an extra emphasis on live singing. Performers from all over the world face off for a chance to win the title and $250,000. A star-studded panel of judges – Leona Lewis, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage and Trixie Mattel – guide the contestants on their way to becoming “Queen of the Universe.” “Queen of the Universe” is available on Paramount+.