Boys basketball preview: Team capsules for Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho

In alphabetical order by league. Records for Washington teams listed from spring 2021.

Greater Spokane League 4A

Central Valley (10-2): The Bears lost four starters and eight letter winners to graduation. The lone remaining starter is a good one though: first-team all-league senior guard Dylan Darling has scored 123 points in his first three games this season – all wins – including 53 points on opening night against Post Falls. “Dylan’s ability to involve his teammates is critical to our success,” third-year coach Mike Laws said. “As we gain varsity-level experience and adjust to the physicality of playing at this level, we could surprise some people.”

Gonzaga Prep (7-6): The Bullpups lost a ton of talent but found some reinforcements through transfer. Jayden Stevens is the lone returning starter for his senior season – the last holdout from the state title team in 2019. Juniors Jamil Miller (Shadle Park) and Jackson Floyd (Ferris) join the program. “We are hitting the reset button after last season,” 12th-year coach Matty McIntyre said. “We are focused on doing the right things on and off the court.”

Lewis and Clark (4-10): Coach Jim Redmon returns for his 25th season at LC and has six letter winners and three starters back from the spring team. Senior wing Landon Lewis and junior guard Gentz Hilburn were all-league picks, and senior wing Ashton Sieveke and senior post Matt Heer provide strong support. “We need kids to step up,” Redmon said. “We need to believe in ourselves.”

Greater Spokane League 3A

Ferris (6-7): Fifth-year coach Sean Mallon has three starters and eight letter winners returning with a strong senior class, highlighted by second-team all-league guard Kobe Smith, guard Trayce Atkins and forward AJ Newcomb. Two transfers will help: senior guard Ray Ray Bergersen comes in from Borah (Boise) and junior forward Patrick Murphy moves over from G-Prep. “We have some very good individual defenders,” Mallon said. “We have a balanced group that loves playing basketball and enjoys giving up good shots for great shots.”

Mead (3-9): Luke Jordan steps into the shoes of retired coach Glenn Williams at the helm for the Panthers. “We are a veteran team capable of surprising people,” he said. “We have a deep bench with a multitude of players capable of contributing at any point in the game.” Senior guards Zack Reighard, Ryan Mount and Brycen Gardner, and senior forward Luke Russell, are key returners.

Mt. Spokane (12-0): The Wildcats were “East Region” champs in the spring, but two-time GSL MVP Tyson Degenhart is now playing at Boise State. Seventh-year coach David Wagenblast still has talent on the roster. Senior guard Xavier Kamalu-Vargas and junior forward Chapel Smith will be key returners and junior forward Maverick Sanders can fill the score book. “Our younger players are eager to show what they can do,” Wagenblast said. “They saw how hard the previous team played and are learning how to play at the varsity level and pace of play.”

North Central (6-6): Second-year coach Andre Ervin has eight letter winners and three starters back and some formidable size, with 6-foot-6 shooting guard Donovan Renz, 6-4 sophomore guard Elijiah Williams and 6-8 sophomore center Jacori Ervin. Add in 6-7 freshman combo Gelonni Ervin and the Wolfpack have plenty of length. Aiden Barnufsky is a four-year varsity player. “We will be very competitive,” Ervin said, “but it will take time for me to get this system in place.”

Ridgeline (n/a): Freddie Rehkow is in his first year with the program after a record-setting stint with the Central Valley girls teams, earning two state championships and a national title in 2018. “We are athletic and work extremely hard,” he said, “but due to our youth, lack of size and minimal high school basketball experience we will have our hands full every night in the very tough GSL.” Junior point Isaac Richardson, junior shooting guard Dakota Means and ninth-grader Brayden Allen will learn every night on the floor.

University (9-4): The Titans hope to follow up the spring’s third-place finish and go even higher. Six letter winners and two starters return for Garrick Phillips in his 15th season as head coach. “We have good team speed and athleticism,” he said. “Great team chemistry – they like each other.” Post Conrad Bippes and guard Jeremiah Sibley are both juniors and all-league selections.

Greater Spokane League 2A

Clarkston (10-3): Coach Justin Jones, entering his 11th season, has no starters back this season from the spring, but he has six seniors and a sophomore who earned meaningful minutes on that team. “We feel like we have eight ‘starter-quality’ players on this team,” he said, “which allows us to fill positions effectively.” Senior guards Mason Van Tine and Tuff Tallbull and forwards Conrad Dudley and Austin Steinwand will lead the Bantams. Junior Landon Taylor is a key newcomer.

East Valley (1-9): The Knights had a tough go of it in the short spring season, but good things may be on the horizon for new coach Ty Fowler – six letter winners and four starters return, including a trio of juniors: guards Luke Holecek and Maddox Callahan and post Coleton Hansen. Sophomore guard Diezel Wilkinson is a spark. “We have a great group of returning players this season,” Fowler said. “We have a young, talented group who are eager to learn.”

Pullman (10-2): Eight letter winners and three starters return from the spring’s “East Region” 2A champ for coach Craig Brantner, entering his 15th season. All-league senior forwards Greyson Hunt and Riley Pettitt are back, junior guard Tanner Barbour adds athleticism and junior guard Jayden Brown averaged 17.5 points the last four games of last season.

Rogers (2-14): The Pirates have six letter winners and four starters back for coach Karim Scott’s fourth season . Senior guard Tavionce Trammell was an honorable mention selection in the spring, and guard Jahiem Kabba and posts Bradyen Crossley and Nate Othmer are back as well. Guard Geremiah Hilburn transfers in from LC. “We are working every day to get better,” Scott said. “We want to get to a point where our games are competitive, and we have a chance to win.”

Shadle Park (10-4): Two starters return in coach Arnold Brown’s fourth season with the Highlanders. Second-team all-league junior forward Kolby Sorweide and senior guard Jake Wilcox have to be leaders. Ninth-graders Makia Daniels and Jacob Boston will see plenty of playing time. “We’re a young team,” Brown said. “We have to grow up fast and create good chemistry.”

West Valley (5-7): The Eagles have four letter winners and two starters back from 12th-year coach Jay Humphrey. Senior guard Turner Livingston and senior post Jackson Harty are key returners. Sophomore transfer Grady Walker will start on a wing. “We have some experience and have decent size,” Humphrey said. “These are good kids who will compete every time out.”

Northeast A

Colville (3-8): The Crimson Hawks have eight letter winners back, with five seniors who have played together since grade school expected to start for coach Braeden Titmus, entering his fifth season. Guards Conner Marshall and Rhett Foulkes, combos Jeremiah Cameron and Brock Weilep and post Makennon Floener could all lead in scoring depending on the matchup. “Our biggest weakness is size, which we make up for in speed and strength,” Titmus said.

Freeman (15-2): The Scotties return seven letter winners and four starters from the spring team, including three all-league picks: seniors guard Quin Goldsmith, senior post Taylor Wells and junior guard Boen Phelps. Third-year coach Kyle Olson likes his team’s maturity and experience.

Lakeside (6-8): The Eagles lost seven letter winners to graduation but have five returning, including starting junior guard Kole Hunsaker and sophomore forward Calvin Mikkelsen. Senior guards Dawson Tobeck and Dayne Kreuch will support, and sophomore guard Hiro Patterson is a spark. “We will be small but athletic,” second-year coach Mike McCune said.

Medical Lake (7-9): Third-year coach Jordan Starr wants “to push tempo and play fast.” He has a senior-laden lineup with guards Tyler Sembly, Oran Rhimer, Zach Endreson and Eugene Haas all getting plenty of playing time.

Newport (7-5): Coach Brett Mackey, entering his third season, lost five starters to graduation. He has four junior guards to lean on: Bear Smith, Carson Loosier, Nolan Loosier and Tanner Mackey. “This is a young group that loves to compete,” Mackey said. “We need to be able to control tempo, defend and rebound.”

Northeast 2B

Colfax (11-3): This team is deep, talented and experienced, with all five starters and 11 letter winners back for coach Reece Jenkin, entering his 13th season. It starts with league MVP senior guard John Lustig, who has committed to Lewis-Clark State College. Fellow all-league picks, senior guard Damian Demler and sophomore guard Seth Lustig, provide a solid nucleus. “We have a good group of kids who enjoy playing together,” Jenkin said.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (6-5): Chase Galbreath, an all-league pick in the spring and junior guards Hunter Dinkins and Hayden Melcher. Galbreath averaged 17 points and 10 boards as a sophomore. Coach Dustin Arlt, in his 13th season, noted a late start due to the football team’s success but likes his team’s quickness and depth.

Northwest Christian (6-7): Aaron Spuler enters his fourth season with three letter winners back, though two are starters. Sophomore Asher West and ninth-grader Avi West are already filling the score book, while sophomore forwards Ryan Waters and Titus Spuler are key returners. Senior Aiden Tibbetts provides depth and leadership.

Reardan (0-9): It was a rough spring season for Reardan, but three letter winners return hoping for better days, along with seventh-year coach Brian Graham. Senior shooting guard Cody Sprecher earned all-league votes, while junior point Logan Flaa and junior forward Tristo McCrea are key returners.

St. George’s (9-4): Coach Ryan Peplinski, entering his 20th season with the Dragons, sees a young team searching for identity. “We have a lot of kids who have not played together much,” he said. “Cohesiveness will be crucial to growth throughout the season.” Seven letter winners are back, but just one senior: forward Max Rickard. Junior wings Tanner Watkins and John Nowland will have plenty of responsibility.

Northeast 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline (10-1): A late start following the Warriors’ state-title winning football season won’t slow down ninth-year coach Graham Grindy. His entire roster and all five starters return from the spring. Reece Isaak is a dominating post at this level, while guards Grady Murray, Cooper Correia and Dane Isaak add athleticism and versatility. “Experience will be a main strength,” Grindy said. “Playing great team defense is always our goal to set the tone in each of our games.”

Cusick (11-0) : Four all-league selections and nine letter winners return for fifth-year coach Rob Seymour. Senior guard Colton Seymour is the reigning league MVP. Senior posts Celias Holmes and Kyden Nomee and sophomore guard Bode Seymour provide a solid foundation. “I believe that our strength will come from experience and athleticism,” Seymour said.

Northport (3-9) : The Mustangs are “a young team that will rely on its grit and relentless drive to get better each day,” according to new coach Bradley Mutton. Sophomores Joey Beardslee and Joel Neves will have to grow up quickly.

Odessa (3-4): H.P. Carstensen takes over as coach with three starters back from the spring: senior guard Daeton Deife, senior post Nathan Carstensen and junior post Gage Starkel. They await sophomore guard Jacob Scupps’ return from injury. “We have good speed and shooting,” Carstensen said, “but have a lack of experience at the varsity level.”

Selkirk (4-8): The Rangers have three starters and five letter winners back for coach Kelly Cain, in his 11th year coaching the boys team and 33rd overall. Junior wing Silas Petrich is a returning all-league pick.

Southeast 1B

Colton (1-5) : The Wildcats have all five starters returning from the spring, including senior guards Jaxon Moehrle and Raph Arnold and senior forward Dalton McCann. Junior twins Angus and Wyatt Jordan have not played high school ball but could start, according to coach Brandon McIntosh. “They are stopping in to help build the program,” he said.

Oakesdale (3-2): Four starters graduated, three of whom earned all-league honors, so 10th-year coach Carl Crider has some work to do. There are three seniors to rely on for leadership: guards Ryan Henning and Ryan Baljo and forward Garrett Dingman.

Tekoa-Rosalia (1-1): The Timberwolves didn’t get much of a spring season in but return six letter winners and three starters. Second-year coach Mike Bone likes his athletic guards and big post. “We need to be disciplined with our communication and ball control,” he said. Senior guard Kenneth Lenoir and senior wing Carson McDonald are leaders, and junior post Riley Gehring is the inside presence.

Inland Empire 5A

Coeur d’Alene (7-10): Coach Jon Adams, an alum trying to emulate the consistency of the school’s football program, had eight letter winners and three starters back for his second season. Senior all-league post Cameren Cope is a leader in every way. Senior guard Cooper larson and junior point Steven Burgess are a solid core. Adams likes his team’s size and skill in the post. “We’ll need to play stingy perimeter defense and rebound on both ends,” he said.

Lake City (18-7): The Timberwolves lost in the state title game last season and feel they have unfinished business. Coach Jim Winger enters his 23rd season with perhaps his best chance to win that elusive first title. Junior point Kolton Mitchell and 6-foot-8 junior post Blake Buchanan are both all-state selections, while junior guard Zach Johnson has all-league accolades. Nathan Hocking, a 6-6 wing who transferred from Ferris, adds size, athleticism and outside range. A late-December trip to play Meridian, Eagle and Bishop Kelly will tell a lot about the team.

Post Falls (14-8): The Trojans graduated five starters and eight letter winners off last year’s IEL 5A third-place team. Coach Mike McLean, in his 15th season, brings in nine new varsity players with only one returner: senior guard Jack Sciortino. “We must improve every day at practice to be competitive by the time districts arrive in February,” McLean said.

Inland Empire 4A

Lakeland (12-10): Former CdA coach Tony Hanna takes over after veteran coach Dave Stockwell resigned. He has six returning letter winners, including junior guards Collin Cameron and Scotty Hocking.

Moscow (7-10): The Bears have a trio of strong guards, starting with senior all-league pick Jamari Simpson, supported by Bryden Brown and Taylor Strong.

Sandpoint (5-16): Brian Childs is the first-year coach of the Bulldogs, looking to bounce back from a winless league season last year. Junior guard Arie VanDenBerg and senior post Ehtan Butler are leaders, while junior Parker Pettit, quarterback of the school’s state runner-up football team, returns as well.

Intermountain

Bonners Ferry (12-10): Coach Nathan Williams is back for his second season looking to improve on an already-competitive Badgers team. Junior guards Ridge Williams, Braeden Blackmore and Blake Rice form a formidable group. Williams and Blackmore are all-league selections.

Kellogg (10-9): The Wildcats have a deep experienced group with four starters and nine letter winners back for second-year coach Mike Martin. Junior all-league guards Kolby and Riply Luna are the leaders, and wing Tanner Groves, guard KJ Walker and post Luke Frohlich – all seniors – provide a solid starting core. “We will be quick and athletic,” Martin said. “We’ll need to defend bigger than we are to be successful.”

Priest River (14-9): The Spartans are defending league champ and return co-MVP Trentyn Kreager, Blake Barrett and Jordan Nortz.

Timberlake (7-15): Coach Mike Menti has a stable of talented athletes, including Hunter Higgins, Joseph Borges and Taylor Menti.

Central Idaho 2A

St. Maries (23-1): The Lumberjacks won the 2A State title last season for the first time since 1960 and have been to the state semifinals the past seven seasons – and the JV team went 19-1 last year as well. Eighth-year coach Bryan Chase is excited to defend the title and likes his team’s depth and versatility. There’s good size for the level in 6-7 post Tristan Gentry-Nelson. Senior guard Coleman Ross was second-team all-state.