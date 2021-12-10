Chris Cargill and Todd Myers: Washington needs leaders to protect clean-power dams

By Chris Cargill and Todd Myers Washington Policy Center

It looks like Washington Gov. Jay Inslee plans to ask the state Legislature for $375,000 to “study” removal of Washington’s clean-power Snake River dams. The science shows this would hurt the people of our state and would be a huge waste of funds badly needed for environmental projects elsewhere.

Activists have recently upped their campaign to remove the dams, claiming the dams have a negative impact on salmon populations.

However, much of what they claim about Snake River salmon is false. Some activists say Snake River spring/summer chinook will be extinct in five years and they predicted a population decline this year. Turns out they were badly wrong. The salmon population increased by 27%, the second year of increase as part of a regular population cycle.

Those calling for dam destruction ignore natural cycles and the positive trend, saying populations are below the 10-year average. This is narrowly true. That’s how averages work. On average, five of every 10 years during a cycle will be below average.

Additionally, the science points to another increase next year, pushing populations above the average of the 2010s, 2000s, and far above the average returns during the 1990s.

Destroying the dams would come at a time when our electrical grid is already strained, and likely faces more need to power electric vehicles.

The four dams generate about 7% of Washington’s electricity, more than all the state’s wind turbines and solar panels combined.

The NW Power and Conservation Council reports the risk of energy shortages, and Texas-style blackouts, is already above acceptable levels and increases dramatically over the next few years. Destroying dams when we already have a shortage is foolhardy.

Even the NW Energy Coalition, which advocates dam destruction, admits that destroying the dams and replacing them with wind and solar would increase ratepayer costs, reduce clean electricity supply and increase carbon dioxide emissions. They also admit that replacement energy would be built in Montana and Idaho. Washington residents would suffer from the loss from the dams, and Idaho and Montana would receive the economic benefit of replacing them.

A 2019 statewide poll shows Washingtonians are opposed to destroying the dams on the lower Snake River and don’t want to be hit with higher electric rates in order to have them removed.

When Washingtonians were informed about the current debate regarding the lower Snake River dams, 58% opposed removal.

Poll respondents were also asked if they would be willing to pay more for their electricity to remove the Snake River dams and help “restore salmon populations,” as environmentalists have promised. Only 33% said they would; 60% said no.

Washingtonians need leaders who will stand up for green energy and our clean, renewable sources of power. “Studies” and threats to tear the dams down amount to failed leadership.

Chris Cargill is the Eastern Washington director and Todd Myers is the environmental director for Washington Policy Center, an independent research organization with offices in Spokane, Tri-Cities, Olympia and Seattle. Online at washingtonpolicy.org. Members of the Cowles family, owners of The Spokesman-Review, have previously hosted fundraisers for the Washington Policy Center, and sit on the organization’s board.