COVID-19 still hanging around in north Spokane County schools

The COVID-19 pandemic is receding in most local schools, but is stubbornly holding on in some smaller districts.

As of Friday, the Riverside School District in north Spokane County reported 12 cases during the past two weeks out of an enrollment of about 1,500 students.

The Medical Lake School District, enrollment 1,900, reported 15 positive tests during that same period. Deer Park, enrollment 2,600, hasn’t updated its dashboard in almost three weeks, when it reported 23 positive tests in the previous 14 days.

By comparison, the Central Valley School District, with almost 15,000 students, reported 44 positive tests among students and staff during the two-week period ending Friday.

Mead, with 11,000 students, showed slightly higher numbers: 45 positive tests during the previous 10 days.

The area’s largest district, Spokane Public Schools, showed a slight increase in the number of people in quarantine, from 219 last week to 252. Individuals testing positive remained unchanged at 40.

Coeur d’Alene continues to see a steady decline in positive cases, with 18 new cases this week compared with 25 last week. Currently, 73 students and staff are out of buildings because of positive tests or close contact.