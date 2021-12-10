Gonzaga’s Mark Few to join USA Basketball staff as full-time assistant

After working in a variety of other capacities with USA Basketball, Gonzaga’s Mark Few will adopt a full-time assistant coaching role with the men’s national team, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Few is joining the staff in the midst of a transition period for USA Basketball. According to Wojnarowski’s report, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will replace the San Antonio Spurs’ Gregg Popovich as head coach for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Few is set to be the only current college coach on a staff that also includes Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Wojnarowski reported.

Most recently, Few was an assistant coach to Spoelstra on USA’s select team, which helped prepare the national team for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Few also helped out the select team as USA geared up for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

In the past, Few was one of nine assistants for Popovich at the national team’s 2018 minicamp in Las Vegas. He was a head coach for the U.S. team that took third place at the 2015 Pan American Games and he was an assistant coach for Billy Donovan when the U.S. won a gold medal at the 2012 FIBA Americas U18 Tournament.