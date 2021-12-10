A Grip on Sports: There are holes in the weekend’s sporting calendar that will soon begin to be filled with bowl games

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The weekend beckons once more. Only two weeks to Christmas, there’s snow in the forecast and the significant other is pushing to get the shopping done. What do you do? Figure out what sports to watch on TV, right? It’s somewhat slim pickings, though, as bowl season is still a week away.

• It’s not that we don’t like the Army-Navy game. Or watching an Alabama player win the Heisman Trophy. Or the NFL, where just about anything can happen this year, including blowing a 29-point lead. It’s just that it all pales in comparison to the next few weeks, the time we get to not only gorge ourselves on college basketball matchups but a whole bunch of football games between schools that play every century or so.

Like UCLA and North Carolina State. Or Ohio State and Utah. Or Washington State and Miami. Oh, wait. That last game is one of those exceptions-that-prove-the-rule things, isn’t it?

Just because it has been significantly less than a decade since the Cougars faced off with Miami is the same darn bowl, big deal. It’s a reward for a tough season, one that both teams deserve. Besides, that’s for later. Now we’re talking about this weekend.

Which was supposed to culminate in not only the Seahawks pounding the Texans en route to another playoff berth but the matchup between the cross-state rivals Washington and Gonzaga in college hoops.

The former changed complexion weeks ago, as the Hawks’ fortunes plunged to such a degree they have less of a chance playing in the postseason than the Steelers had of winning last night. Anything that makes it seems as if it is possible is just a tease.

That the latter is no longer on the schedule is the world we live in these days, despite all the hope of vaccines and improved public health procedures. The virus that-shall-not-be-named can still cut a swath through college athletic teams – we see you Oregon State basketball – and cause a disruption in the force, if you don’t mind me mixing fantasy movie metaphors.

Washington’s long battle with COVID-19 has not only cost it a Pac-12 forfeit – to UCLA – but now postpones its game with the state’s most-accomplished program for a second consecutive season.

At least those of us with plans Sunday won’t be missing it.

• Speaking of the Bulldogs, they won last night, though their 85-50 victory over visiting Merrimack wasn’t a thing of beauty. Mainly because the Warriors ensured a bit of ugliness by playing a hack-it-up 2-3 zone. The most entertaining part of the contest, at least on TV? Watching Merrimack coach Joe Gallo respond to the whistles that went against his team. His histrionics were worth the price of admission by themselves.

The 17 turnovers GU had? That wasn’t fun. But when the Zags held on to the ball and could get it into Drew Timme, they were incredibly efficient. The junior center didn’t miss a shot from the floor – 7-of-7 – or the line – 6-of-6. That’s good, right?

• Yes, Washington State still has one football game left this season. But yesterday, when coach Jake Dickert met with media, the focus was on next year. And beyond.

To summarize, the Cougars ran the purest form of Air Raid offense on the planet in Mike Leach’s 10 seasons. Then they ran a traditional Run-and-Shoot offense the past couple years. Now, with the hiring of Leach disciple Eric Morris as the offensive coordinator, WSU will return to the Air Raid.

Well, sort of.

Most of Leach’s coaching tree still has their roots embedded in Air Raid principles. It’s just that they have branched out, earning a shake of the head from Leach and more success for their players.

Football has changed in the three decades since Leach and Hal Mumme created their monster. The modern Air Raid, as practiced by Kliff Kingsbury, Lincoln Riley and others, includes such things as H-backs and off-tackle runs. As Dickert said yesterday, Washington State won’t run the Air Raid, as local fans remember it, but something called the Coug Raid, a Pullman-centric version of the offense.

WSU followers probably don’t care what it’s called. They just want it to be successful.

We mentioned last night's win above but we leave the coverage to Jim Meehan and the crew. Jim has the game story and combined with Theo Lawson on the difference makers. Colin Mulvany has a photo gallery. And Theo has a story on Sunday's cancellation by UW. … No TV Take for me, though there was that spot in the first half where one of the mikes went dead, which would have been worth two or three paragraphs if there were one.

WSU: Dickert’s thoughts on the future of the Cougar offense kicked off this notebook from Colton Clark. … Who wins the bowl games? Wilner has his thoughts in the Mercury News. He thinks the Cougars win outright. … Outland Trophy winner Rien Long is now a Hollywood star. Well, he’s in a new show. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, the No. 1 story in the conference right now is Oregon’s coaching search. Jon Wilner looks at it in the Mercury News, John Canzano shares a lot of newsy nuggets in the Oregonian and there is even more news coming from Eugene. … The early signing period is important for every new coach, including Kalen DeBoer at Washington. … Where would Utah be if the right quarterback choice had been made at the start of the season? … Colorado’s strength was its defense. … USC may start having Heisman Trophy contenders again. … In basketball news, it’s not all that hard to change a narrative. All you have to do is win – or lose. … Tommy Lloyd is doing that in Tucson and Arizona’s national perception has changed already. … This headline is misleading. Sean Miller spent a lot of his time saying it was the players he left that has keyed the resurgence. … Arizona State earned Valley of the Sun bragging rights by topping Grand Canyon last night. … UCLA may have Cody Riley back this weekend. … Milwaukee will invade Boulder tonight. … As we mentioned above, Oregon State has coronavirus issues.

EWU: Eastern had another good season. But was it good enough considering the Eagles’ talent? That isn’t one of Dan Thompson’s questions here, as he looks forward to the offseason and next year. You can discuss last season among yourselves. … Around the Big Sky, the basketball players at Northern Colorado use their tattoos to express themselves. … In football news, for the second consecutive week Montana will face a FCS playoff opponent who has one fewer day to prepare. This week, though, the Griz has to travel to James Madison so it seems as if it will be a wash. … Montana State’s star is grateful for the accolades.

Preps: We can pass along Dave Nichols’ roundup of last night’s sparse high school sporting events. … And we can pass along the girls’ basketball preview stories from Thursday, which were not on the website when we perused it yesterday morning. Dave has a story on Mead’s ascendance as Greater Spokane League favorite and capsules on the local schools. … Madison McCord adds a feature on Teagan Colvin and the Liberty Lancers.

UFC: Spokane’s Julianna Pena is taking center stage in UFC 269. Charlotte McKinley has this story.

Seahawks: Yesterday Russell Wilson addressed the rumors he wants to leave Seattle. His thoughts? “Hopefully, I get to play here for 20 years of my career,” he said. “Will that happen? I don’t know. But that’s my prayer. That’s my hope.” … Ryan Neal has big shoulder pads to fill. … How is Jody Allen reacting to the Hawks’ issues? Larry Stone found out.

Kraken: After the hot streak, Seattle has cooled off considerably. … The emergency goalie spot is a crucial – and terrifying – one.

• My Christmas shopping is weird these days. Buying for adult children is different, right, as you are often looking for something they need as opposed to something they would enjoy. And now that my parents have passed – years ago – there isn’t the angst of getting your hard-to-please father the appropriate gift. Though, to be honest, I would endure that stomach-churning exercise gladly just to be able to say one more “Merry Christmas Pops. I love you.” And hear him respond, “What’s this useless &%@? What, you think I’m 10?” Until later …