Hannah Pukis, Washington State volleyball’s standout setter, enters name into NCAA transfer portal

Hannah Pukis, a captain for Washington State’s volleyball team and arguably one of the top setters in the country, plans to leave Pullman early.

Pukis entered her name into the NCAA’s transfer portal this week, as reported on Twitter by College VBall Transfers.

It’s uncertain why she is exploring her transfer options.

The Tacoma native has been a pillar in WSU’s lineup throughout the past three years. She was perhaps the Cougars’ most impactful player in the past two seasons.

Pukis ranks sixth on the program’s all-time assists list with 2,876. She is a two-time AVCA Pacific North All-Region setter, and was named an All-Pac-12 first-teamer this season for the second consecutive year.

She finished her redshirt junior year second in the Pac-12 and 23rd nationally in assists (1,195).

Known for her versatility and athleticism, Pukis averaged 37.3 assists, 9.25 digs, 3.6 kills and 2.1 blocks per match this year. She logged 13 double-doubles – and flirted with four triple-doubles – for the 20-12 Cougars, who fell to Baylor on Dec. 3 in the second round of the program’s sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Pukis was selected last year to the U.S. Collegiate National Team. She was also named an honorable mention AVCA All-American after her sophomore season.

A two-time All-Washington pick and four-time first-team all-league performer at Class 4A Bellarmine Prep, Pukis helped the Lions to a 2014 state title and a third-place finish in 2016.

She redshirted at WSU in 2018 and earned a freshman All-American honorable mention in her first year as a college starter in 2019.

Dalton picks Pitt

Former Cougar volleyball player Julianna Dalton announced her commitment to the University of Pittsburgh earlier this week.

The 6-foot-5 outside hitter from Colorado stood out during her one and only season on the Palouse.

As a true freshman last year, Dalton totaled 151 kills to finish second on the team in that category. She was named to the All-Pac-12 freshman team.

Dalton did not play with WSU this year for unspecified reasons.