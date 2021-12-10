Investigators unable to find cause of Medical Lake duplex fire

Fire officials were unable to determine the cause of the fire that engulfed the second floor of a duplex apartment Nov. 22 in Medical Lake, Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said.

Rohrbach said the building’s structural issues and the fire itself made the investigation challenging. The building, located at 310 N. Leferve St. across from Medical Lake High School, had to be demolished and investigators could not access some parts of the building.

Rohrbach previously told The Spokesman-Review that firefighters were told the building’s sole resident, who lived on the second floor, was the owner. Rohrbach said the owner reportedly left the building about five minutes before the fire was reported and returned to it in flames. Nobody was inside at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

He said the roof collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived.