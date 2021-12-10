New pajamas at the Christmas Bureau bring comfort on those cold mornings

By Nina Culver The Spokesman-Review

All recipients must wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test in the previous 72 hours.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name, date of birth and show their address matches the adult’s address. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted), a rental agreement, or a WA Apple Health statement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Pajamas are soft and warm and fuzzy and can sometimes be a luxury when families are pinching pennies to make ends meet.

For the last several years, students at St. John Vianney Catholic School and St. Mary’s Catholic School have held a pajama drive to collect pajamas to be given out to families at the Christmas Bureau. The Bureau, a collaboration among Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review, is in its 76th year of providing assistance to families in need at Christmas. The Bureau provides a grocery store voucher to each family and a toy and a book for each child.

This year, students collected a few hundred pairs of pajamas that were dropped off Wednesday for sorting and processing. “They’re going to be put out as soon as we can put them out,” said Christmas Bureau Coordinator Sierra Heinen.

The effort of the students will be bolstered by a pajama drive headquartered at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. The drive, also an annual event, usually results in around a thousand pairs of pajamas arriving to the Christmas Bureau. Employees from Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Providence Holy Family Hospital and St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Center participated in the drive. Those pajamas are expected to be delivered on Monday.

Last year the Bureau served 16,166 children, however, so there are never enough pajamas to go around. Heinen said Catholic Charities is looking for other schools and businesses who might be interested in doing pajama drives for the Bureau every year.

“We would love to have enough pajamas for every child,” she said.

Anyone interested in organizing a pajama drive next year can contact Heinen at sierra.heinen@cceasternwa.org.

A surge in donations has arrived, adding $62,535 to what has been received so far toward the Christmas Bureau’s goal of $535,000. The year-to-date total is now $222,872.10.

The Christmas Bureau has many donors, including individuals and businesses, who give faithfully year after year, and one of those is Travis Pattern and Foundry. The company donated $40,000. “The owners and employees of Travis Pattern and Foundry again wish to donate the funds that we would have spent on a Christmas party to your fund,” wrote company president Travis Garske. “We are very pleased to enclose a check in the amount of $40,000. We hope we can help make Christmas a little brighter for some Spokane families. We wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and a great new year in 2022.”

TestComm LLC, of Spokane, donated $5,000. “Please accept this contribution from our team at TestComm,” wrote manager Jerry Ensminger. “As we celebrate our 25th year in business, we also celebrate 25 years of participating in this wonderful Spokane tradition. We are proud to be part of the Spokane community and to continue our participation in this annual event.”

An anonymous Liberty Lake donor sent $2,000, writing “My business partners and I are sending a donation on behalf of our clients in lieu of a corporate gift.”

Bruce and Catherine Layman, of Spokane, gave two donations in the amounts of $1,040 and $1,000.

Diane Kelly, of Spokane, donated $1,000 “in memory of Don Kelly, who worked at the Christmas Bureau for many years and knew the true spirit of giving. God bless all the volunteers.” An anonymous Coeur d’Alene donor sent $1,000 in memory of Bill and Jean Lafrenz, writing “Thank you for the work you do!”

The Kelly and Connie Mickelson Family Fund at Innovia Foundation donated $1,000. The Dolph and Thelma Spalding Family Fund at Innovia Foundation gave $1,000. An anonymous donor gave $1,000 through Schwab Charitable. An anonymous donor contributed $1,000 through RBC Wealth Management.

Margaret Farris and Richard Funge, of Mead, gave $500. “Thank you for helping the community!” they wrote. “Merry Christmas.” An anonymous Millwood donor sent $500.

Robert and Peggy Frank, of Spokane, gave $300. Joe and Jeanie Hensley, of Spokane, donated $300, writing “Thank you for all of your hard work you give to our community. It’s great to live in such a caring environment! Happy holidays.” John and Sindra Barber, of Spokane, contributed $300. An anonymous Spokane donor gave $300.

Sandra Czernik, of Airway Heights, sent $300. “Thank you for spreading joy and happiness to so many during the holiday season,” she wrote. “Happy holidays to the volunteers who give their time to bring smiles to the faces of all who receive these gifts.” An anonymous Greenacres donor sent $300, writing “Merry Christmas from south Greenacres.”

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $250, as did Emil and Leslie Wunderle, of Spokane. Julie and Jeff Morris, of Spokane, sent $250 “to honor Carla Peperzak, whose name was selected as the name of the new South Hill middle school, Peperzak Middle School.” Ted and Sandy Vogelman, of Spokane, gave $250, writing “A special Christmas this year to all.” Andre and Kathy LaSalle, of Spokane, donated $250. “This gift is to support a great Spokane Christmas tradition,” they wrote.

Tim and Lindsey Bristow, of Spokane, donated $245. An anonymous Spokane donor gave $220, writing “In lieu of gifts I’m donating to the fund in honor of ‘the ladies of latte.’ ”

Linda Vanlierop, of Spokane Valley, donated $200, writing “Blessings on you all!” John and Donna Leaming, of Spokane, donated $200. Brian and Murlaine Steckler, of Spokane, gave $200, writing “Just a note to thank you for the important work you do to assist many of those in need throughout our community and special thanks to the volunteers who are so generous by providing their time to help make this possible.”

An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $200. Redlin Valley Properties LLC, of Spokane Valley, gave $200.

An anonymous retired newspaper employee gave $180. Keith Gehr, of Spokane, sent $150.

Charles Crowley, of Spokane, sent $100. Thomas and Melanie Nilles Bryan, of Spokane, gave $100. An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $100. Vivian Burrell, of Spokane, donated $100. Beth Schomburg, of Spokane, donated $100. “Thank you to all the people behind the scenes plus all the volunteers for all their work every year,” she wrote. Delores Lorenz, of Spokane, gave $100, writing “I am donating $100 to the Christmas Fund with gratitude for my families – Lorenz, Grefsrud, Devlin. Thank you for this worthy cause that brings Spokane together each year. Thanks to all the volunteers. You are a blessing.”

An anonymous Spokane Valley donor sent $100, writing “Last week after standing in line for 15 minutes at the Valley Hobby Lobby, I realized I didn’t have my wallet when I tried to check out. Behind me in line was a very kind lady in a red coat that graciously offered to pay for my purchases. I was overwhelmed and promised her I would pay it forward. It is in that spirit of giving that I am donating this year’s contribution. I have also been blessed to volunteer at the Christmas Bureau this year and see how wonderful this ongoing charity really is.”

Matt DePaul, of Spokane, gave $100 “to honor my beloved Barbar who cherished her love of family and being a great-grandmother. Pleased to participate in the almost normalcy of the remarkable holiday history to that of Christmas joy and happiness. Wish to remember and honor the first responders that respond to our emergency calls; the medical professionals on the front lines and their heroic work to get another virus, Omicron, to protect us. Also, to honor the men and women who have given the supreme sacrifice, the veterans who have and are presently serving so that we can enjoy our family holidays in safety. Sincere thanks to the volunteers for all their efforts in bringing the holiday spirit to so many. Merry Christmas.”

An anonymous Spokane donor sent $100, writing “Thank you for giving me a chance to help over the years. I’m glad I can help just a little, making it an enjoyable Christmas for people around Spokane.” Jane and David Scott, of Spokane, gave $100. David and Sandra Miller, of Spokane, contributed $100. An anonymous Spokane donor gave $100.

Patricia and Keith Campbell, of Spokane, donated $100. Phillip Schumaker, of Spokane, sent $100.

Sheri Barnard, of Spokane, gave $50. “Thank you so much for hosting the SR Christmas Fund once again!” she wrote. “Best wishes to all.” Sharon Boyer, of Spokane Valley, donated $50. “Thank you for the Christmas Bureau,” she wrote. “I look forward to sending a check each year.” Anita Hall, of Spokane, contributed $50.

Jay and Debbie Humphrey, of Spokane, contributed $50 in memory of Frank, Vera and Paul Romero.

Olevia Page, of Spokane, donated $30. An anonymous donor sent $20, writing “My income is small and uncertain, but I have no children to feed, a stable home and no huge expense. Therefore, I’m sharing what I can with gratitude.”